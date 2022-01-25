Arcos de la Frontera

Everything you've ever dreamed a pueblo blanco (white town) could be miraculously materialises in Arcos de la Frontera (33km east of Jerez): a thrilling strategic clifftop location, a swanky parador, a volatile frontier history and a soporific old town full of mystery, with whitewashed arches soaring above a web of slender, twisting alleys. The odd tour bus and foreign-owned guesthouse do little to dampen the drama.

For a brief period during the 11th century, Arcos was an independent Berber-ruled taifa (small kingdom). In 1255 it was claimed by Christian king Alfonso X El Sabio for Seville and it remained literally de la frontera (on the frontier) until the fall of Granada in 1492.

Explore Arcos de la Frontera

  • P

    Plaza del Cabildo

    Lined with fine ancient buildings, Plaza del Cabildo is the heart of Arcos' old town, its vertiginous mirador affording exquisite panoramas over the Río…

  • C

    Convento de las Mercedarias

    If it's open, step into the vestibule of this working 1642 convent, push a bell, and a concealed cloistered nun on the other side of a wooden partition…

  • I

    Iglesia de San Pedro

    Containing a 16th-century main altarpiece said to be the oldest in Cádiz province, this Gothic-baroque confection contains one of Andalucía's most…

  • M

    Mirador

    Arcos' standout lookout point, on Plaza del Cabildo in the heart of the old town, has spectacular views over the Río Guadalete, which is flanked by olive…

  • M

    Mirador de Abadés

    For more sprawling panoramas of Arcos, the Río Guadalete and the surrounding country, seek out this small viewpoint at the southeastern end of the old…

  • C

    Castillo de los Duques

    Originally an 11th-century Moorish alcázar (fortress), Arcos' castle was extensively rebuilt in the 14th and 15th centuries. It's closed to the public,…

