A looming fortification with great curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs, Almerìa's Alcazaba was founded in the mid-10th century and went on to become…
Almería
An energetic port city with an illustrious past, Almería is one of Andalucía’s emerging destinations. Until fairly recently the city was generally overlooked by travellers, but recent efforts to spruce it up are beginning to pay dividends. It has a handsome centre, punctuated by palm-fringed plazas and old churches, several interesting museums and a plethora of fantastic tapas bars. Best of all – and reason alone for a visit – is its spectacular Moorish Alcazaba (fortress).
Explore Almería
- AAlcazaba
A looming fortification with great curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs, Almerìa's Alcazaba was founded in the mid-10th century and went on to become…
- CCatedral de la Encarnación
Almería’s formidable, six-towered cathedral, begun in 1525, was conceived both as a place of worship and a refuge for the population from frequent pirate…
- SSegundo Recinto
The second enclosure of the Alcazaba sits above the Muro de la Campana de la Vela, a wall named after its bell, which once chimed in times of danger. Much…
- TTercer Recinto
The highest part of the Alcazaba, the Tercer Recinto consists of a castle constructed by the Catholic Monarchs in the early 16th century. Many of the…
- PPrimer Recinto
The Alcazaba's lowest compound, the Primer Recinto, was originally a residential area. Excavations have unearthed remains of houses, streets and a complex…
- MMuseo de la Guitarra
It's worth establishing two important facts before you enter this absorbing museum. First: the word 'guitar' is derived from the Andalucian-Arabic word…
- RRefugios de la Guerra Civil
During the civil war, Almería was the Republicans’ last holdout in Andalucía, and was repeatedly and mercilessly bombed. The attacks prompted a group of…
- MMuseo de Almería
Almería's excellent archaeology museum focuses on two local prehistoric cultures – Los Millares (3200–2250 BC), probably the Iberian Peninsula's first…
- CCentro Andaluz de la Fotografía
Anyone interested in photography should visit this excellent centre, which puts on top-class exhibitions of work by Spanish and international…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Almería.
See
Alcazaba
A looming fortification with great curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs, Almerìa's Alcazaba was founded in the mid-10th century and went on to become…
See
Catedral de la Encarnación
Almería’s formidable, six-towered cathedral, begun in 1525, was conceived both as a place of worship and a refuge for the population from frequent pirate…
See
Segundo Recinto
The second enclosure of the Alcazaba sits above the Muro de la Campana de la Vela, a wall named after its bell, which once chimed in times of danger. Much…
See
Tercer Recinto
The highest part of the Alcazaba, the Tercer Recinto consists of a castle constructed by the Catholic Monarchs in the early 16th century. Many of the…
See
Primer Recinto
The Alcazaba's lowest compound, the Primer Recinto, was originally a residential area. Excavations have unearthed remains of houses, streets and a complex…
See
Museo de la Guitarra
It's worth establishing two important facts before you enter this absorbing museum. First: the word 'guitar' is derived from the Andalucian-Arabic word…
See
Refugios de la Guerra Civil
During the civil war, Almería was the Republicans’ last holdout in Andalucía, and was repeatedly and mercilessly bombed. The attacks prompted a group of…
See
Museo de Almería
Almería's excellent archaeology museum focuses on two local prehistoric cultures – Los Millares (3200–2250 BC), probably the Iberian Peninsula's first…
See
Centro Andaluz de la Fotografía
Anyone interested in photography should visit this excellent centre, which puts on top-class exhibitions of work by Spanish and international…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Almería
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.