Almería

An energetic port city with an illustrious past, Almería is one of Andalucía’s emerging destinations. Until fairly recently the city was generally overlooked by travellers, but recent efforts to spruce it up are beginning to pay dividends. It has a handsome centre, punctuated by palm-fringed plazas and old churches, several interesting museums and a plethora of fantastic tapas bars. Best of all – and reason alone for a visit – is its spectacular Moorish Alcazaba (fortress).

Explore Almería

  • A

    Alcazaba

    A looming fortification with great curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs, Almerìa's Alcazaba was founded in the mid-10th century and went on to become…

  • C

    Catedral de la Encarnación

    Almería’s formidable, six-towered cathedral, begun in 1525, was conceived both as a place of worship and a refuge for the population from frequent pirate…

  • S

    Segundo Recinto

    The second enclosure of the Alcazaba sits above the Muro de la Campana de la Vela, a wall named after its bell, which once chimed in times of danger. Much…

  • T

    Tercer Recinto

    The highest part of the Alcazaba, the Tercer Recinto consists of a castle constructed by the Catholic Monarchs in the early 16th century. Many of the…

  • P

    Primer Recinto

    The Alcazaba's lowest compound, the Primer Recinto, was originally a residential area. Excavations have unearthed remains of houses, streets and a complex…

  • M

    Museo de la Guitarra

    It's worth establishing two important facts before you enter this absorbing museum. First: the word 'guitar' is derived from the Andalucian-Arabic word…

  • R

    Refugios de la Guerra Civil

    During the civil war, Almería was the Republicans’ last holdout in Andalucía, and was repeatedly and mercilessly bombed. The attacks prompted a group of…

  • M

    Museo de Almería

    Almería's excellent archaeology museum focuses on two local prehistoric cultures – Los Millares (3200–2250 BC), probably the Iberian Peninsula's first…

  • C

    Centro Andaluz de la Fotografía

    Anyone interested in photography should visit this excellent centre, which puts on top-class exhibitions of work by Spanish and international…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Almería.

  • See

    Alcazaba

    A looming fortification with great curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs, Almerìa's Alcazaba was founded in the mid-10th century and went on to become…

  • See

    Catedral de la Encarnación

    Almería’s formidable, six-towered cathedral, begun in 1525, was conceived both as a place of worship and a refuge for the population from frequent pirate…

  • See

    Segundo Recinto

    The second enclosure of the Alcazaba sits above the Muro de la Campana de la Vela, a wall named after its bell, which once chimed in times of danger. Much…

  • See

    Tercer Recinto

    The highest part of the Alcazaba, the Tercer Recinto consists of a castle constructed by the Catholic Monarchs in the early 16th century. Many of the…

  • See

    Primer Recinto

    The Alcazaba's lowest compound, the Primer Recinto, was originally a residential area. Excavations have unearthed remains of houses, streets and a complex…

  • See

    Museo de la Guitarra

    It's worth establishing two important facts before you enter this absorbing museum. First: the word 'guitar' is derived from the Andalucian-Arabic word…

  • See

    Refugios de la Guerra Civil

    During the civil war, Almería was the Republicans’ last holdout in Andalucía, and was repeatedly and mercilessly bombed. The attacks prompted a group of…

  • See

    Museo de Almería

    Almería's excellent archaeology museum focuses on two local prehistoric cultures – Los Millares (3200–2250 BC), probably the Iberian Peninsula's first…

  • See

    Centro Andaluz de la Fotografía

    Anyone interested in photography should visit this excellent centre, which puts on top-class exhibitions of work by Spanish and international…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Almería

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.