A popular holiday destination for Spaniards and international visitors, this province offers one of the country's prime coastal strips, the Costa Blanca, and a hinterland of interesting towns. Once you venture away from the Med, it's a different, truly Spanish world.

The coast intersperses long, excellent beaches with some rocky headlands and enchanting little coves. Some towns, such as Benidorm, are overdeveloped; others have plenty of authentic appeal. The capital, Alicante, is a vibrant place that's well worth a visit.