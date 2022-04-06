In the Islamic world, a garden is considered a form of Paradise. Elche’s past and culture couldn’t therefore be any more obvious than in these privately…
Alicante Province
A popular holiday destination for Spaniards and international visitors, this province offers one of the country's prime coastal strips, the Costa Blanca, and a hinterland of interesting towns. Once you venture away from the Med, it's a different, truly Spanish world.
The coast intersperses long, excellent beaches with some rocky headlands and enchanting little coves. Some towns, such as Benidorm, are overdeveloped; others have plenty of authentic appeal. The capital, Alicante, is a vibrant place that's well worth a visit.
Explore Alicante Province
See
Huerto del Cura
In the Islamic world, a garden is considered a form of Paradise. Elche’s past and culture couldn’t therefore be any more obvious than in these privately…
See
Catedral de San Salvador
Low slung but achieving an understated majesty nonetheless, this cathedral is built of light-coloured stone in the centre of the old town and features…
See
Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante
This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…
See
Museo Arqueológico
Plaza de Santiago is at the heart of Villena's old quarter, and within the imposing 16th-century Palacio Municipal, seat of the town council, is this…
See
Altea Old Town
It's an easy 10-minute stroll back from the beach to this tight-knit hilltop warren of whitewashed houses. It's visually very beautiful and, though the…
See
Museo Arqueológico de Alicante
This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…
See
L'Alcúdia
This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…
See
Parque Municipal
This lovely park on the northern side of central Elche is one of several appealing places to stroll among the rustling palm trees. A small visitor centre…
See
Castillo de Santa Bárbara
There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…
