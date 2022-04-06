Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alicante Province

A popular holiday destination for Spaniards and international visitors, this province offers one of the country's prime coastal strips, the Costa Blanca, and a hinterland of interesting towns. Once you venture away from the Med, it's a different, truly Spanish world.

The coast intersperses long, excellent beaches with some rocky headlands and enchanting little coves. Some towns, such as Benidorm, are overdeveloped; others have plenty of authentic appeal. The capital, Alicante, is a vibrant place that's well worth a visit.

Explore Alicante Province

  • Huerto del Cura

    In the Islamic world, a garden is considered a form of Paradise. Elche’s past and culture couldn’t therefore be any more obvious than in these privately…

  • C

    Catedral de San Salvador

    Low slung but achieving an understated majesty nonetheless, this cathedral is built of light-coloured stone in the centre of the old town and features…

  • M

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante

    This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…

  • M

    Museo Arqueológico

    Plaza de Santiago is at the heart of Villena's old quarter, and within the imposing 16th-century Palacio Municipal, seat of the town council, is this…

  • A

    Altea Old Town

    It's an easy 10-minute stroll back from the beach to this tight-knit hilltop warren of whitewashed houses. It's visually very beautiful and, though the…

  • M

    Museo Arqueológico de Alicante

    This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…

  • L

    L'Alcúdia

    This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…

  • P

    Parque Municipal

    This lovely park on the northern side of central Elche is one of several appealing places to stroll among the rustling palm trees. A small visitor centre…

  • C

    Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…

