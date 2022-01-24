Built in 1908, this former prison is a potent symbol of Korean suffering at the hands of Japan during colonial occupation in the early 20th century…
Northern Seoul
Some of Seoul’s most charming neighborhoods are clustered in an arc across three of the city’s guardian mountains. To the east, beside Naksan, you’ll find the student and performing-arts hub of Daehangno. Moving anticlockwise across to Bukaksan is Seongbuk-dong, an affluent residential district with excellent museums. Buam-dong further west is the starting point for hikes along the scenic Seoul City Wall, while the slopes of Inwangsan are home to the city’s most famous shamanist shrine. Continuing south there's a park dedicated to the country’s independence at Seodaemun.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Seoul.

Seodaemun Prison History Hall
Built in 1908, this former prison is a potent symbol of Korean suffering at the hands of Japan during colonial occupation in the early 20th century…

Korean Stone Art Museum
A score of centuries-old stone sentinels stand guard on the hillside at this terrific museum overlooking Seongbuk-dong. A road winds through sculpted…

Korea Furniture Museum
You need to apply several days in advance via a reservation page on the website to visit this museum, but you absolutely should to admire the fabulous…

Ihwa Mural Village
High on the slopes of Naksan is one of the city's old daldongnae (literally ‘moon villages’) where refugees lived in shacks after the Korean War. Sixty…

Inwangsan Guksadang
This ornate shrine atop Inwangsan is one of Seoul's most important sites for shamanism, Korea's ancient, highly ritualised and somewhat taboo folk…

Changgyeonggung
Originally built in the 15th century by King Sejong for his father, this is one of Seoul's 'five grand palaces'. It backs onto the more impressive…

Lock Museum
One of Seoul’s quirkier private collections makes for a surprisingly absorbing exhibition. It focuses on the artistry of locks, latches and keys of all…

Arko Art Center
A great place to see contemporary art, this impressive red-brick complex has a trio of interlinking galleries that house regularly changing, often avant…

Whanki Museum
Surrounded by sculptures, this attractive museum showcases a rotating display of works by Kim Whan-ki (1913–74), a local pioneer of modern abstract art…
