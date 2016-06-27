Welcome to Jeonju
2-Day Jeonju Tour from Seoul: Hanok Village and Bibimbap Lunch
Jeonju gives you a window onto the Korean past with its hanok villlage and its history as homebase of the influential Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). A visit to Jeonju also gives you a chance to try some of the best food in Korea!
3-Day Tour of Western Korea from Seoul to Busan
Day 1: Seoul - Gongju - Buyeo - Jeonju Your tour departs from the Gwanghwamun subway station in Seoul at 8am. The first city that you will visit is Gongju where you will see the Gongsanseong Fortress, UNESCO World Heritage. This is a representative ancient fortress from Baekje Dynasty that protected the capital city for 64 years over 5 generations. Afterwards, you will move on to Buyeo to visit Goransa Temple and Nakhwaam bluff by boat (optional $15pp). Is is said that this is where 3,000 court ladies of Baekjae plunged into the river to avoid being captured and dishonored when enemies breached the castle on the last day of the Kingdom. In Jeonju, there is a village called the Jeonju Hanok Village where there are over 800 traditional Korean 'Hanok' houses. While the rest of city has been industrialized, Hanok Maeul retains its historical charms and traditions. The Jeonju Hanok village is especially beautiful for the way the roofs curve. The roof edges being slightly raised to the sky is unique to Hanok architecture. Overnight in Jeonju, RAMADA Jeonju Hotel or similar Day 2: Jeonju - Gwangju - Boseong - Suncheon - Yeosu (B) On the second day of the trip, you will visit a plantation in an area located in Boseong where its main specialty is green tea originating from the mountain valleys south of Boseong. In Suncheon, you will see the Suncheonman Bay National Garden, established in order to turn 1.12 square kilometers of natural habitat into a conservation area, where it houses over 505 species of trees and 113 species of flowers. Overnight at Yeosu, Hotel U Castel or similar Day 3: Yeousu - Jinju - Busan (B) In the morning, you will head to Jinjuseong, an intriguing castle-turned-fortress in the nearby town of Jinju. While walking around, you'll hear about how the monument was linked to a Japanese invasion in the late 1500s and explore the different military buildings within, such as the Chokseongmun edifice. From Jinju, you will travel to southeast to Busan, the second largest city in Korea. Your tour concludes at the Busan Train Station at around 12pm.
Jeonju Hanok Village Tour from Seoul
Meet your friendly coordinator at your preferred meet-up point and hop onto the comfortable tour van/coach (maximum 45 pax) with other travelers as we head off to the Jeonju. You will be briefed on the details of the tour by our knowledgeable coordinator and feel free to ask any questions if any. Jeonju is a well preserved historical area with more than 700 traditional houses. Take a walk and explore the hidden gems in the streets and enjoy the serene atmosphere. Take your time to enjoy the walk among the village’s narrow streets and small alleys and you will find some treasures in the handicraft and artisan shops. You will also be tempted by the many beautiful cafes and tea houses. You can try bibimbap, which is the most well-known dish from Jeonju region. Otherwise, you can also taste some traditional snacks from the street food stalls. You will leave Jeonju village at 3:40pm and head back to Seoul to get dropped off at the same meeting point you board. Enjoy the hassle-free and comfortable ride back.Detailed Schedule: 7:20am Depart from Hongik Univ. Station Exit 48:00am Depart from Myeongdong Station Exit 28:10am Depart from Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station Exit 1011:40am Arrive at Jeonju Hanok Village3:40pm Leave for Seoul7:00pm Arrive at Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station7:10pm Arrive at Myeongdong Station7:50pm Arrive at Hongik Univ. Station
Cultural Day Trip to Jeonju Hanok Village and Gyeonggijeon
Your professional local tour guide will pick you up at your hotel in the morning. Your tour starts with a visit to Jeonju Hanok Village where more than 800 of Korean traditional houses, Hanok, are concentrated. You will see many young people wear Koran traditional costume, Hanbok. Very colorful and beautiful dresses are everywhere you go. Additionally, Jeonju Hanok Village is a really famous place for foodies. Each of alleys has various types of street food vendors or restaurants. The most famous Korean dish in Jeonju Hanok Village is Jeonju Bibimbap. You are recommended to try some Koroke and Gilguria Burger that is a perfect combination of chili sauce and baguette. Your next stop is Gyeonggijeon, the place keeps the portrait of Joseon Dynasty’s first king, Taejo Lee Sunggye. Gyeonggijeon is also famous for its beautiful bamboo forest that begins from entrance. After Gyeonggijen tour, you will visit Jeondong Cathedral, which is one of the oldest Roman Catholic Churches in Jeonju. The interior of Jeedong Cathedral is full of gorgeous stained glass and antique furniture. After your tour, head back to Seoul where you will be dropped back off to your hotel.
Jeonju Hanok Village Hanbok Rental Experience
A themed hanbok is more colorful and fancy pattern style, including king's and queen’s hanboks, while the traditional hanbok is a graceful and a pleasantly simple hanbok. Still commonly worn in South Korea during traditional festivals, traditional Handbooks feature comparatively simple designs and give off an elegant feeling. Themed hanboks, which are made of materials with bright colors and patterns, are most popular with customers at hanbok-Nam. On top of that, you can also choose from a line of hanboks that were traditionally worn in the ancient times by kings, Korean geishas, warriors, scholars and so on. These hanboks can easily be seen in Korean historical drama series.You will also be able to choose some hair styling and accessories. Hair styling is free while accessories are an extra charge. The rental times are 1.5 hours to 4 hours (during operating hours). Once you are adorned in your hanbok, you will have the opportunity to explore Nearby Attractions: Gyeongbok Palace of the Joseon Dynasty. Kyng-bok Palace was the first royal palace built by the Joseon Dynasty. Built in 1395, Gyeongbokgung Palace is located in the heart of the capital city of Seoul. It is the largest of the Five Grand Palaces, the others being Gyeonghuigung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung and Changdeokgung Changdeok Palace – The second royal villa built in 1405. It is the most well-preserved of the five remaining royal Joseon palaces. The palace grounds are comprised of a public palace area, a royal family residence building, and the rear garden. The most beautiful time to see the garden is during the fall when the autumn foliage is at its peak and the leaves have just started to fall. Today it houses a number of cultural treasures, such as Injeongjeon Hall, Daejojeon Hall, Seonjeongjeon Hall, and Nakseonjae. Changdeokgung Palace was recognized as a World Cultural Heritage Site by the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Committee in 1997. Jeonju Hanok Village (Slow City) – Jeonju Hanok Village is located in Jeonju, where there are over 700 traditional Korean hanok houses. Jeonju Hanok Village is especially beautiful for its unique roof edges, which are slightly raised to the sky. Traditional crafts such as Hanji and fan making are on display in the village. Visitors can sample traditional foods like bibimbap, Omogari-tang, and soybean soup.
Day Trip to Jeonju Hanok Village with Rail Bike Experience from Seoul
Meet your friendly coordinator at your preferred meet-up point and hop onto the comfortable tour van/coach (maximum 45 pax) with other travelers as we head off to the Jeonju. You will be briefed on the details of the tour by our knowledgeable coordinator and feel free to ask any questions if any. Jeonju is a well preserved historical area with more than 700 traditional houses. Take a walk and explore the hidden gems in the streets and enjoy the serene atmosphere. You will leave Jeonju village at 2:40pm and take the rail bike and return to Seoul at 3:30pm. Enjoy the hassle-free and comfortable ride back.Detailed Schedule: 7:20am Depart from Hongik Univ. Station Exit 48:00am Depart from Myeongdong Station Exit 28:10am Depart from Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station Exit 1011:30pm Arrive at Jeonju Hanok Village2:30pm Leave for Jeonju Hanok Railbike2:40pm Arrive at Jeonju Hanok Railbike3:30pm Leave for Seoul7:30pm Arrive at Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station7:40pm Arrive at Myeongdong Station8:10pm Arrive at Hongik Univ. Station