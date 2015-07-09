Welcome to Gyeongsangnam-do
Busan’s easily accessible mountains, beaches and hiking trails, as well as its colourful seafood and drinking scene, make it very easy to love. It’s also home to the world’s largest shopping and entertainment complex and a bedazzling world-class cinema centre.
Gyeongsangnam-do’s natural beauty – the verdure of rolling mountains and the vibe of yesteryear coastal towns untouched by tourist development – is closer than you think, thanks to an efficient transport system. Hop on a bus and you’ll be rewarded with outstanding trails on Jirisan, glorious temples in hideaway locations and lush rice paddies in just about every rural community. For marine treasures, board a ferry and go island-hopping around Tongyeong. On land or by sea, Gyeongsangnam-do is accessible, affordable and waiting to be explored.
Top experiences in Gyeongsangnam-do
Gyeongsangnam-do activities
Busan Tour with Gamcheon Culture Village
1. Songdo Skywalk2. Gamcheon Culture Villiage3. Yongdusan Park4. BIFF Square5. Gukje Market6. Jagalchi Fish Market7. Yeongdo Bridge opening ceremony8. Samgwang Temple9. Mountain Hwangnyeongsan ObservatoryYour guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel around 9am, where you'll board an air-conditioned minivan. Explore some of the most beautiful places in Korea's second-largest city during your fully-narrated tour, including the long and curvy Songdo Sky Walk and Gamcheon Culture Village, nicknamed the Machu Picchu of Busan.Next make your way to the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) Square, the location of Gukje Market, one of Korea's largest.Explore the aquarium-like atmosphere of Jagalchi Market, one of Korea's largest seafood markets, and see how many creatures you can identify. Cross over Yeongdo Bridge, connecting the Jung-gu and Yeongdo-gu districts, before stopping at the Busan Cinema Center, home of BIFF and an excellent example of deconstructivism in architecture.Continue on to Samgwangsa Temple, famous for its lantern festival and considered one of Korea's must-visit spots. Finish your tour of Busan with a drive to the top of Mt. Hwangnyeongsan Observatory, the second highest mountain in the Geumnyeon Range.Get dropped off at your hotel at around 5 p.m.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required. Entrance fees, bottled water, and a Korean BBQ lunch are included.
Full-Day Busan Tour Including Haedong Yonggungsa Temple
1. Dalmaji-gil Road ( aka Moontan Road )2. Haeundae beach observatory/skywalk bridge3. Haedong Yonggungsa Temple4. Haeundae Beach5. Dongbaekseom Island (Island of Camellias)6. Oryukdo Skywalk7. UN Memorial8. Busan Cinema Center9. The Shinsegae Centum Cityyour guide and driver will pick you up from your Busan hotel around 9am. Spend a full-day getting a comprehensive tour of the city. Visit some of Busan's most important sites. Start along Dalmaji Road, a walkway near Songjeong and Haeundae Beaches. Then, head to the coast northeast of Busan, where you'll visit Haedong Yonggungsa Temple aka The Water Temple, one of Korea's few temples located along the shore.Visit Haeundae Beach, one of the most famous beaches in Korea, and nearby Dongbaek Island. Enjoy the camellia and pine-dotted landscapes of Nurimaru APEC House, a memorial hall and international conference center known blending modern and traditional Korean architectural elements.Stop to appreciate another of Busan's architectural wonders, the Busan Cinema Center. Home to the Busan International Film Festival, this center showcases architectural theories of deconstructivism and is known for having one of the largest roofs in the world (over two times larger than a soccer field).Continue on to the Oryukdo Skywalk, built in 2012 between the East and South Seas, giving you the feeling of walking over the sky. Pay your respects to UN soldiers from 16 countries killed during the Korean War at the UN Memorial. You will visit the Marine City and Centum City, home of the famous sky scrappers and more.Your tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel at around 5pm.
Busan City Tour
Meet your guide at your preferred departure point and hop onto the comfortable tour van/coach with other travelers. Upon arriving at the famous Taejongdae cliff, your guide will lead the way to the Danubi Train ride. Ride the Danubi Train with several stops to enjoy the best views of the magnificent rocky seaside cliff. The spectacular sea surprises you with the different shades of blue. Enjoy a complete view of Songdo beach as you take the path on Songdo Skywalk. It is about 5.5 to 6m high above sea level and there are glass floor walking paths where you will be able to look down to the blue ocean water! Enjoy your lunch in the beautiful Songdo Market.After that, move on to the colorful and quirky village, Gamcheon Culture Village. There are many pretty spots for you to take pictures. The final stop on your tour is Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, which has superb scenery near the sea. You will leave Haedong Yonggungsa Temple at 5:00pm and head back to the departure point. Relax on the hassle-free and comfortable ride back.Detailed Schedule: 8:20am Depart from Busan Station Exit 1 (In front of TOYOKO-INN Hotel)8:40am Depart from Seomyeon Station Exit 129:20am Depart from Haeundae Station Exit 510am Arrive at Taejongdae11:50am Leave for Songdo Skywalk12:20pm Arrive at Songdo Skywalk (Lunch Time)2:20pm Leave for Gamcheon Culture Village2:40pm Arrive at Gamcheon Culture Village3:40pm Leave for Haedong Yonggungsa Temple4:20pm Arrive at Haedong Yonggungsa Temple5:20pm Leave for Haeundae Station5:50pm Arrive at Haeundae Station6:20pm Arrive at Seomyeon Station6:40pm Arrive at Busan Station
Gyeongju UNESCO Sites Tour with Bulguk Temple and Seokguram
Your tour begins with a pick-up from your hotel in Busan, Gyeongju or from Haeundae Subway Station. Learn about Gyeongju, a coastal city rich with culture and history.Itinerary as follows:1. Shilla Kingdom TheaterTourists can enjoy short film of Shilla Kimdom dynasty.2. Gyochon Traditional VillageLocated in Gyeongju-si, Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village is a hanok village that allows visitors a look inside life of Choi Clan. 3. Daereungwon Tomb ComplexLarge ancient tombs of kings and nobles of the Silla Kingdom can be seen around Gyeongju at the Daereungwon Tomb Complex (Cheonmachong Tomb). There are twenty-three large tombs located here; the most famous being Cheonmachong and Hwangnamdaechong.4. Cheomseongdae ObservatoryCheomseongdae is the oldest existing astronomical observatory in Asia. Constructed during the reign of Queen Seon-deok, it was used for observing the stars in order to forecast the weather. This stone structure is a beautiful combination of straight lines and curves, and was designated as a National Treasure December 20, 1962. 5. Bulguk Temple [UNESCO World Heritage]Bulguk Temple is the representative relic of Gyeongju and was designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO in 1995. The beauty of the temple itself and the artistic touch of the stone relics are known throughout the world. 6. Seokguram Grotto [UNESCO World Heritage]Seokguram, located on Tohamsan Mountain, is the representative stone temple of Korea. Designated as a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995, it is an artificial stone temple made of granite. The construction was started by Kim Dae-Seong in 751 during the reign of King Gyeong-Deok of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC - AD 935) and it was finished twenty-four years later in 774.7. Gyeongju Donggung Palace and Wolji PondAccording to the historical records of Samguk-sagi, Wolji Pond was built during the 14th year of King Munmu of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-935 AD). Small mountains were created inside the palace walls, beautiful flowers were planted, and rare animals were brought in to create an exquisitely exotic garden fit for royalty. The pond was originally built in Wolseung Fortress (built in 101 AD during the Silla period), but the fortress was destroyed and now lies in ruins.
Busan Private Tour: Gamcheon Culture Village, Beomeosa Temple
Meet your guide upon pickup at your hotel and hop in your comfortable, private minivan for the drive to Mt Geumjeong. Located halfway up the mountain is Beomeosa (Temple of the Nirvana Fish), originally built in 678 during the reign of King Munmu of the Silla Dynasty. Learn about the temple’s history as you explore the complex, including gates, halls, pagodas and stone lamps showcasing Korea’s traditional Buddhist architecture.Continue on to Gamcheon Culture Village, a fascinating hillside enclave decorated with pastel houses, sculptures and other art installations. Sometimes referred to as the ‘Santorini of the East,’ among other nicknames, Gamcheon as it’s known today was created during the rebuilding phase after the Korean War. Walk with your guide through the labyrinthine alleyways, perhaps stopping at the Sky Garden for the best views.Enjoy hot stone rice with many delicious side dishes for lunch at a local Korean restaurant.Afterward, you’ll experience more local life at the vibrant Jagalchi Fish Market, where you can find a diverse array of seafood and dried fish on display. Famous throughout the country, Korea’s largest fish market is representative of Busan, as are the female vendors in their aprons washing down their stalls. Then drive to Yongdusan Park, a popular destination for locals. From the top of the 394-foot-high (120-meter) Busan Tower, you can view downtown Busan. On a sunny day, keep an eye out for Tsushima Island across the East Sea in Japan.Your final stop, Gukje Market (International Market), provides plenty of shopping opportunities. Souvenirs and good bargains are easy to find. The wholesale market includes several venues, like Ggangtong Market, Manmul Street and Changsun shopping mall.After a full-day tour visiting many of Busan’s top attractions, you’re driven back to your hotel.
2-Day Busan City Tour Package
With this 2-day city tour package, visit the most notable landmarks of this seaport city. Your tour begins with a pickup from your hotel in Busan each morning at around 9am. The tour duration is 8 hours each day and ends with a drop-off at your hotel in Busan. Note: You are responsible for booking your own accommodations as it is not included in this package.Day 1 1. Songdo Sky Walk, which has drawn attention as the first of its kind in Korea, and for its long, curving trail. 2. Gamcheon Culture Village, nicknamed the "Machu Picchu" of Busan.3. BIFF Square, Gukje Market4. Jagalchi Market (Fish Market), Korea's largest seafood market5. Yeongdo Bridge, which connects the Jung-gu and Yeongdo-gu districts in Busan. 6. Samgwang Temple where the famous lantern festival is held, which has been attracting over a million visitors each year. 7. Mountain Hwangnyeongsan Observatory, located in the heart of Busan with an altitude of 427m. We will drive up to the top.Day 21. Dalmaji Road is a small walkway on the corner to Songjeong Beach, located just beyond Haeundae Beach.2. Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, situated on the coast of the north-eastern portion of Busan. 3. Haeundae Beach is probably the most famous beach in the country. "Haeundae" was so named by scholar Choi Chi-Won of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC - AD 935). 4. Dongbaek Island (Island of Camellias), an island located off one end of Busan's famous Haeundae Beach.5. Oryukdo Skywalk, construction of this skywalk was with the theme of "walking over the sky"6. UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea honors UN soldiers from 16 countries that were killed in battle during the Korean War from 1950-1953.7. Busan Cinema Center - Home of Busan International Film Festival ( BIFF ). World's largest roof under the Guinness World Records.8. Shinsegae Centum City Department Store is registered in the Guinness World Records as the largest shopping complex in the world.