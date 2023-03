There is a terrific view of the northern coastline from Hyangmok Lighthouse (향목 등대) in the northwest corner of the island, about 20km from Dodong-ri. To get there you take a monorail on a five-minute, 304m ride up a sharp cliff (39° angle). You will be dropped off at the base of a 500m trail leading up to the lighthouse.

Buses to Taeha-ri leave the Dodong-ri terminal (₩1700, 40 minutes, every 40 minutes).