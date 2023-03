A steep 1.5km walk from Jeodong-ri is Bongnae Pokpo. Source of the island’s drinking water, the waterfall is quite spectacular during summer.

On the return trip, cool down in Cheonyeon Natural Air Conditioner (천연에어콘 풍혈), a cave that maintains a year-round temperature of 4°C.

Buses serve the car park from Dodong-ri via Jeodong-ri (₩1700, 15 minutes, every 40 minutes).