Mineral Spring Park

The highlight of this park, a 350m climb above Dodong-ri, is the cable car across a steep valley to Manghyang-bong (316m). The ride up affords stunning views of the sea and a bird’s-eye view of Dodong-ri. Visit early or late in the day to avoid crowds, and avoid the weekends entirely, if possible.

The park’s namesake yaksu gwangjang (mineral-water spring) is near the top. The water has a distinctive flavour (think diet-citrus-soda-meets-quartz) and some claim drinking it has all sorts of medicinal benefits.