Dodong-ri is the island’s main tourist hub, meaning the greatest selection of lodging and dining options. Behind the ferry terminal, a spiral staircase leads to a seaside walking trail offering spectacular views of the sea crashing into jagged rocks. About 1.5km down the path is a lighthouse and a trail leading to Jeodong-ri (it’s a two-hour return trip). The one-hour return walk to the lighthouse is an incredible highlight, but you’ll need a flexible schedule as the path closes with strong ocean tides.

Dodong-ri is the island’s administrative centre and largest town. Like a pirate outpost, its harbour is almost hidden away in a narrow valley between two forested mountains, making it visible only when approached directly.