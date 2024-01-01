Samneung

The reason to come to this pine grove is to start a hike up Nam-san. On your way up, you may pass the tumuli of three Silla kings. Another tomb, located away from the others, is said to contain King Gyeongae, who was killed when robbers raided Poseokjeongji during an elaborate banquet, setting the stage for the dynasty’s collapse.

