Welcome to Gyeongju
Most visitors touring the city centre are taken aback by the distinctive urban landscape created by round grassy tombs – called tumuli – and traditional architecture with colourful hip roofs set against a canvas of green rolling mountains.
Two of Gyeongju’s most not-to-be-missed sites – Bulguk-sa and Seokguram – are in the outlying districts and within reach via public transport. Gyeongju covers a vast area – some 1323 sq km – so you should plan on several days of travel if you want to visit some of the lesser-known places. Bus transport out to these areas is satisfactory, though personal transport is a better option if you value speed and flexibility.
In 57 BC, around the same time that Julius Caesar was subduing Gaul, Gyeongju became the capital of the Shilla dynasty, and it remained so for nearly a thousand years. In the 7th century AD, under King Munmu, Shilla conquered the neighbouring kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje, and Gyeongju became the capital of the whole peninsula. The population of the city eventually peaked at around one million people, but the Shilla fell victim to division from within and invasion from without.
The city began a cultural revival in the late 20th century – with much preservation and restoration work thanks to President Park Chung-hee in the 1970s.
Top experiences in Gyeongju
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Gyeongju activities
Gyeongju UNESCO Sites Tour with Bulguk Temple and Seokguram
Your tour begins with a pick-up from your hotel in Busan, Gyeongju or from Haeundae Subway Station. Learn about Gyeongju, a coastal city rich with culture and history.Itinerary as follows:1. Shilla Kingdom TheaterTourists can enjoy short film of Shilla Kimdom dynasty.2. Gyochon Traditional VillageLocated in Gyeongju-si, Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village is a hanok village that allows visitors a look inside life of Choi Clan. 3. Daereungwon Tomb ComplexLarge ancient tombs of kings and nobles of the Silla Kingdom can be seen around Gyeongju at the Daereungwon Tomb Complex (Cheonmachong Tomb). There are twenty-three large tombs located here; the most famous being Cheonmachong and Hwangnamdaechong.4. Cheomseongdae ObservatoryCheomseongdae is the oldest existing astronomical observatory in Asia. Constructed during the reign of Queen Seon-deok, it was used for observing the stars in order to forecast the weather. This stone structure is a beautiful combination of straight lines and curves, and was designated as a National Treasure December 20, 1962. 5. Bulguk Temple [UNESCO World Heritage]Bulguk Temple is the representative relic of Gyeongju and was designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO in 1995. The beauty of the temple itself and the artistic touch of the stone relics are known throughout the world. 6. Seokguram Grotto [UNESCO World Heritage]Seokguram, located on Tohamsan Mountain, is the representative stone temple of Korea. Designated as a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995, it is an artificial stone temple made of granite. The construction was started by Kim Dae-Seong in 751 during the reign of King Gyeong-Deok of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC - AD 935) and it was finished twenty-four years later in 774.7. Gyeongju Donggung Palace and Wolji PondAccording to the historical records of Samguk-sagi, Wolji Pond was built during the 14th year of King Munmu of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-935 AD). Small mountains were created inside the palace walls, beautiful flowers were planted, and rare animals were brought in to create an exquisitely exotic garden fit for royalty. The pond was originally built in Wolseung Fortress (built in 101 AD during the Silla period), but the fortress was destroyed and now lies in ruins.
4-Day Eastern Korea Tour Including Seoul and Busan
Day 1 (Tue): Seoul – Jinju – Busan (L, D)Meet your guide and driver at the lobby of your hotel in Seoul only and kindly wait at the hotel ground level lobby for the pickup service. The first stop is Jinjuseong Fortress, historically linked to the Japanese invasion in 1592. After then, transfer to Busan and head to Igidae Park, the coastal walking path, famous for its panoramic view of Marine city and Gwangan Bridge. After dinner, check in hotel and rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: Novotel Ambassador Hotel or Similar (5-Star) Day 2 (Wed): Busan – Ulsan – Gyeongju (B, L, D)After breakfast, transfer from Busan to Ulsan and visit Daewangam Park, littered with rocks carved into interesting shapes by the wind and ocean. Next, explore Bulguksa Temple, the representative relic designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO in Gyeongju. Explore to Gyeongju National Museum and Daereungwon Tomb Complex. Before you head to Chomseongdae Observatory, choose your preferred Hanbok, Korean National Costume and make a special memory wearing Hanbok with your companions.After hotel check in, rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: Hilton Hotel or Similar (5-Star) Day 3 (Thu): Gyeongju – Andong – Wonju – Pyeongchang (B, L, D)After breakfast, transfer to from Gyeongju to Andong and visit Andong Hahoe village, home to descendants of the Ryu clan of Pungsan and well-known for its traditional houses. Then, transfer to Wonju and visit Hanji Theme Park where you can get a chance to experience the Hanji making process. Then, transfer to Pyeongchang. Lunch and dinner will be served en route at local restaurants. After hotel check in, rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: InterContinental Alpensia Resort or Similar (5-Star) Day 4 (Fri): Pyeongchang – Gangreung – Yangyang – Seoul (B, L)After breakfast, this morning stop by Ski Jump Observatory for Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 and then explore Jumunjin Seafood Market, including a variety of fresh seafood caught on the East Coast. For the next stop, transfer to Yangyang for a short hiking at Jujeongol of Mt. Seorak to enjoy the nature. After the tour, transfer to Seoul. Drop off service is available at T-Mark Hotel, T-Mark Grand Hotel, Lotte Hotel Seoul and Center Mark Hotel. Please note: Also, you can transfer to your hotel in Seoul by an international taxi for free upon request. Please provide your hotel information for after the tour at the time of booking.
Gyeongju, Seokguram Grotto, Bulguksa Temple, Cheonmachong Tour
After pickup at your hotel in Busan, settle into your comfortable, private minivan for the 1.5-hour drive to Gyeongju, an ancient kingdom of the Silla Dynasty. En route, discuss your interests with your guide who can tailor commentary accordingly. Your first stop is Seokguram Grotto, a hermitage that belongs to Bulguksa Temple — each composing a UNESCO World Heritage site. View one of the finest Buddhist shrines in Asia, including a serene stone statue of the Buddha gazing out at the East Sea.From here, move on to the main complex of Bulguksa, meaning ‘Temple of the Buddha Land.’ Built during the 8th century on the slope of Mt Toham, Bulguksa is one of the most renowned Buddhist temples in Korea. With your guide, discover important Silla relics, including two stone pagodas.After lunch, served at a local restaurant with delicious Korean food, head to Tumuli Park, which contains more than 20 tombs from the Silla period. View Cheonmachong, meaning ‘Heavenly Horse Tomb,’ which marks the grave of an unknown Silla king. It’s name dates back to a painting that was discovered during its 1971 excavation, along with a gold crown and other valuable ornaments.Then stop by an amethyst factory to pore over Korea’s beloved gemstones, followed by a trip to Cheomseongdae, whose name means 'Star-Gazing Tower.' Learn how the oldest existing astronomical observatory in Asia was used to observe the stars in order to forecast the weather.Your final visit is to the Gyeongju National Museum, where you can further explore Silla traditions through the many archeological and historical artifacts on exhibit. Afterward, you’re returned to your hotel by private vehicle.
2-Day Silla Hertiage Tour of Gyeongju from Seoul
On this 2-day tour, explore the coastal city of Gyeongju, the capital city during the Silla dynasty, one of Korea's three major ancient kingdoms that once ruled a unified country from 668-935 AD. With approx. 300 cultural sites scattered about the city, historical areas of Gyeongju have been recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage sites, a number of which you’ll visit during your tour.Stay overnight at a hotel in Gyeongju and feel free to ask your on-hand guide for in-the-know dining recommendations that fit your preferences.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
3-Day Round-Trip Tour from Busan to Gyeongju
Your tour begins with a pickup from your hotel in Busan each morning. The guided tour duration is 8 hours each day and ends with a drop-off at your hotel in Busan.Day 1 (Busan A) 1. Songdo Sky Walk, which has drawn attention as the first of its kind in Korea, and for its long, curving trail. 2. Gamcheon Culture Village, nicknamed the "Machu Picchu" of Busan.3. BIFF Square, Gukje Market4. Jagalchi Market (Fish Market), Korea's largest seafood market5. Yeongdo Bridge, which connects the Jung-gu and Yeongdo-gu districts in Busan. 6. Samgwang Temple where the famous lantern festival is held, which has been attracting over a million visitors each year. 7. Mountain Hwangnyeongsan Observatory, located in the heart of Busan with an altitude of 427m. We will drive up to the top.Day 2 (Busan B)1. Dalmaji Road is a small walkway on the corner to Songjeong Beach, located just beyond Haeundae Beach.2. Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, situated on the coast of the north-eastern portion of Busan. 3. Haeundae Beach is probably the most famous beach in the country. "Haeundae" was so named by scholar Choi Chi-Won of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC - AD 935). 4. Dongbaek Island (Island of Camellias), an island located off one end of Busan's famous Haeundae Beach.5. Oryukdo Skywalk, construction of this skywalk was with the theme of "walking over the sky"6. UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea honors UN soldiers from 16 countries that were killed in battle during the Korean War from 1950-1953.7. Busan Cinema Center - Home of Busan International Film Festival ( BIFF ). World's largest roof under the Guinness World Records.8. Shinsegae Centum City Department Store is registered in the Guinness World Records as the largest shopping complex in the world.Day 3 (Gyeongju)1. Shilla Kingdom Theater - Tourists can enjoy short film of Shilla Kimdom dynasty.2. Gyochon Traditional Village - a hanok village that allows visitors a look inside life of Choi Clan. 3. Daereungwon Tomb Complex - Large ancient tombs of kings and nobles can be seen around Gyeongju at the Daereungwon Tomb Complex4. Cheomseongdae Observatory - oldest existing astronomical observatory in Asia5. Bulguk Temple [UNESCO World Heritage] - the representative relic of Gyeongju and was designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO6. Seokguram Grotto [UNESCO World Heritage] - is the representative stone temple of Korea7. Gyeongju Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond - The pond was originally built in Wolseung Fortress but the fortress was destroyed and now lies in ruins.
VIP Gyeongju Day Trip from Busan Including UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Your tour begins with a pick-up from your hotel in Busan, Gyeongju or from Haeundae Subway Station. Learn about Gyeongju, a coastal city rich with culture and history.Itinerary as follows:1. Shilla Kingdom TheaterTourists can enjoy short film of Shilla Kimdom dynasty.2. Gyochon Traditional VillageLocated in Gyeongju-si, Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village is a hanok village that allows visitors a look inside life of Choi Clan. 3. Daereungwon Tomb ComplexLarge ancient tombs of kings and nobles of the Silla Kingdom can be seen around Gyeongju at the Daereungwon Tomb Complex (Cheonmachong Tomb). There are twenty-three large tombs located here; the most famous being Cheonmachong and Hwangnamdaechong.4. Cheomseongdae ObservatoryCheomseongdae is the oldest existing astronomical observatory in Asia. Constructed during the reign of Queen Seon-deok, it was used for observing the stars in order to forecast the weather. This stone structure is a beautiful combination of straight lines and curves, and was designated as a National Treasure December 20, 1962. 5. Bulguk Temple [UNESCO World Heritage]Bulguk Temple is the representative relic of Gyeongju and was designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO in 1995. The beauty of the temple itself and the artistic touch of the stone relics are known throughout the world. 6. Seokguram Grotto [UNESCO World Heritage]Seokguram, located on Tohamsan Mountain, is the representative stone temple of Korea. Designated as a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995, it is an artificial stone temple made of granite. The construction was started by Kim Dae-Seong in 751 during the reign of King Gyeong-Deok of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC - AD 935) and it was finished twenty-four years later in 774.7. Gyeongju Donggung Palace and Wolji PondAccording to the historical records of Samguk-sagi, Wolji Pond was built during the 14th year of King Munmu of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-935 AD). Small mountains were created inside the palace walls, beautiful flowers were planted, and rare animals were brought in to create an exquisitely exotic garden fit for royalty. The pond was originally built in Wolseung Fortress (built in 101 AD during the Silla period), but the fortress was destroyed and now lies in ruins.