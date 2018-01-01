Welcome to The DMZ
The place most people want to go is the Joint Security Area (JSA), 55km north of Seoul, inside of which is the truce village of Panmunjeom – there’s nowhere else in South Korea where you can get so close to North Korea and DPRK soldiers without being arrested or shot, and the tension is palpable.
The only way into this heavily restricted area is on an organised tour. To visit the JSA you'll need to bring your passport. Note citizens of certain countries are not allowed on these tours. There are also strict dress and behavioural codes; usually collared shirts for men, and no ripped jeans, revealing clothing or open-toed shoes. Alcohol consumption is also prohibited. Only children over 10 years are permitted.