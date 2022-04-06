Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gyeonggi-do & Incheon

Seoul's staggeringly efficient mass transit system makes its surrounding areas incredibly accessible, whether for easy day trips or longer excursions. And despite such proximity, cities such as Suwon, the provincial capital of Gyeonggi-do with its World Heritage–listed fortress, or Incheon with its intriguing multicultural background, have a vibe all their own.

It's just as easy to get back to nature around Seoul, too. The well-trodden mountain trails of Bukhansan National Park may be only a subway ride away from the city, but they are a world away in atmosphere. And further north, the most unlikely nature reserve of all, the long-depopulated Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), is the region's grimly voyeuristic tourist drawcard. Throw into the mix the dreamy sweep of West Sea islands easily reached by ferry from Incheon, and one of the world's great megacities just got even bigger.

Explore Gyeonggi-do & Incheon

  • Hwaseong

    The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…

  • Bukhansan National Park

    Granite-peak-studded Bukhansan National Park's sweeping mountaintop vistas, maple leaves, rushing streams and remote temples draw over 5 million hikers…

  • E

    Everland

    Opened in 1976, Everland is Korea's largest theme park, with five zones of rides, fantasy buildings and impressive seasonal gardens. The lush hillside…

  • G

    Goryeogungji Palace

    The partially restored remains of a small palace, dating back to the Goryeo dynasty (918–1392), sit on a hillside in Ganghwa-eup. The palace was completed…

  • I

    Icheon Ceramic Village

    This leafy cul-de-sac off a busy main road is the centre of Icheon's porcelain and celadon trade, a thriving tradition that dates back to the Joseon…

  • S

    Seopori Beach

    The spectacular 2km-long Seopori Beach, located along Deokjeokdo's southern shore and backed by a thick grove of 200-year-old pine trees, is a sleepy…

  • Joint Security Area

    Unquestionably the highlight of any trip to the DMZ is the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjeom. An improbable tourist destination, it's here where the…

  • H

    House of Sharing

    This retirement home around 50km south-east of Seoul is still inhabited by a declining handful of women, now mostly in their 90s, who were forced to work…

  • D

    Donggureung

    The largest and most attractive of the World Heritage–listed royal tombs scattered around Seoul and Gyeonggi-do, Donggureung is the burial place of seven…

