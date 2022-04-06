Seoul's staggeringly efficient mass transit system makes its surrounding areas incredibly accessible, whether for easy day trips or longer excursions. And despite such proximity, cities such as Suwon, the provincial capital of Gyeonggi-do with its World Heritage–listed fortress, or Incheon with its intriguing multicultural background, have a vibe all their own.

It's just as easy to get back to nature around Seoul, too. The well-trodden mountain trails of Bukhansan National Park may be only a subway ride away from the city, but they are a world away in atmosphere. And further north, the most unlikely nature reserve of all, the long-depopulated Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), is the region's grimly voyeuristic tourist drawcard. Throw into the mix the dreamy sweep of West Sea islands easily reached by ferry from Incheon, and one of the world's great megacities just got even bigger.