4-Day Eastern Korea Tour Including Seoul and Busan

Day 1 (Tue): Seoul – Jinju – Busan (L, D)Meet your guide and driver at the lobby of your hotel in Seoul only and kindly wait at the hotel ground level lobby for the pickup service. The first stop is Jinjuseong Fortress, historically linked to the Japanese invasion in 1592. After then, transfer to Busan and head to Igidae Park, the coastal walking path, famous for its panoramic view of Marine city and Gwangan Bridge. After dinner, check in hotel and rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: Novotel Ambassador Hotel or Similar (5-Star) Day 2 (Wed): Busan – Ulsan – Gyeongju (B, L, D)After breakfast, transfer from Busan to Ulsan and visit Daewangam Park, littered with rocks carved into interesting shapes by the wind and ocean. Next, explore Bulguksa Temple, the representative relic designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO in Gyeongju. Explore to Gyeongju National Museum and Daereungwon Tomb Complex. Before you head to Chomseongdae Observatory, choose your preferred Hanbok, Korean National Costume and make a special memory wearing Hanbok with your companions.After hotel check in, rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: Hilton Hotel or Similar (5-Star) Day 3 (Thu): Gyeongju – Andong – Wonju – Pyeongchang (B, L, D)After breakfast, transfer to from Gyeongju to Andong and visit Andong Hahoe village, home to descendants of the Ryu clan of Pungsan and well-known for its traditional houses. Then, transfer to Wonju and visit Hanji Theme Park where you can get a chance to experience the Hanji making process. Then, transfer to Pyeongchang. Lunch and dinner will be served en route at local restaurants. After hotel check in, rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: InterContinental Alpensia Resort or Similar (5-Star) Day 4 (Fri): Pyeongchang – Gangreung – Yangyang – Seoul (B, L)After breakfast, this morning stop by Ski Jump Observatory for Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 and then explore Jumunjin Seafood Market, including a variety of fresh seafood caught on the East Coast. For the next stop, transfer to Yangyang for a short hiking at Jujeongol of Mt. Seorak to enjoy the nature. After the tour, transfer to Seoul. Drop off service is available at T-Mark Hotel, T-Mark Grand Hotel, Lotte Hotel Seoul and Center Mark Hotel. Please note: Also, you can transfer to your hotel in Seoul by an international taxi for free upon request. Please provide your hotel information for after the tour at the time of booking.