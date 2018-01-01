Welcome to Pyeongchang
The town of Hoenggye (횡계) serves as a transit hub for both ski resorts and provides cheaper eating options, a bit of nightlife, and basic accommodation.
Top experiences in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang activities
4-Day Eastern Korea Tour Including Seoul and Busan
Day 1 (Tue): Seoul – Jinju – Busan (L, D)Meet your guide and driver at the lobby of your hotel in Seoul only and kindly wait at the hotel ground level lobby for the pickup service. The first stop is Jinjuseong Fortress, historically linked to the Japanese invasion in 1592. After then, transfer to Busan and head to Igidae Park, the coastal walking path, famous for its panoramic view of Marine city and Gwangan Bridge. After dinner, check in hotel and rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: Novotel Ambassador Hotel or Similar (5-Star) Day 2 (Wed): Busan – Ulsan – Gyeongju (B, L, D)After breakfast, transfer from Busan to Ulsan and visit Daewangam Park, littered with rocks carved into interesting shapes by the wind and ocean. Next, explore Bulguksa Temple, the representative relic designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO in Gyeongju. Explore to Gyeongju National Museum and Daereungwon Tomb Complex. Before you head to Chomseongdae Observatory, choose your preferred Hanbok, Korean National Costume and make a special memory wearing Hanbok with your companions.After hotel check in, rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: Hilton Hotel or Similar (5-Star) Day 3 (Thu): Gyeongju – Andong – Wonju – Pyeongchang (B, L, D)After breakfast, transfer to from Gyeongju to Andong and visit Andong Hahoe village, home to descendants of the Ryu clan of Pungsan and well-known for its traditional houses. Then, transfer to Wonju and visit Hanji Theme Park where you can get a chance to experience the Hanji making process. Then, transfer to Pyeongchang. Lunch and dinner will be served en route at local restaurants. After hotel check in, rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: InterContinental Alpensia Resort or Similar (5-Star) Day 4 (Fri): Pyeongchang – Gangreung – Yangyang – Seoul (B, L)After breakfast, this morning stop by Ski Jump Observatory for Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 and then explore Jumunjin Seafood Market, including a variety of fresh seafood caught on the East Coast. For the next stop, transfer to Yangyang for a short hiking at Jujeongol of Mt. Seorak to enjoy the nature. After the tour, transfer to Seoul. Drop off service is available at T-Mark Hotel, T-Mark Grand Hotel, Lotte Hotel Seoul and Center Mark Hotel. Please note: Also, you can transfer to your hotel in Seoul by an international taxi for free upon request. Please provide your hotel information for after the tour at the time of booking.
Phoenix Park Ski Resort Day Trip from Seoul
Located approximately 2 hours from Seoul in Pyeongchang — Korea’s major winter sports region that has been declared the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games — Phoenix Park Ski Resort is famous for its appearance in the popular TV drama Winter Sonata.After hotel pickup in Seoul, board the shuttle bus to Phoenix Park for a full day of winter fun. Your ski pass includes ski gear, and you’ll be fitted for skis, boots and poles at an on-site ski rental shop before heading to the slopes. You can also get fitted for ski clothing — jacket, pants and gloves — if you require it.Known for its superb quality snow and well-maintained trails, Phoenix Park boasts 22 valley-type slopes that make use of the natural topography of Mt Taegi, situated 3,445 feet (1,050 meters) above sea level. The environmentally friendly design was created in harmony with the surrounding landscape, and 12 slopes are approved by the International Ski Federation (FIS).Use your ticket to ride the nine lifts, six conveyor belts and state-of-the-art gondolas around the park. If you’ve brought along your own snowboard, take advantage of features like the half-pipe, table tops, round quarters and rails at the Snowboard Park.When hunger calls, there are numerous coffee shops, bars and restaurants where you can purchase lunch or take a break with a beverage (own expense).After your time on the slopes is up, simply hop back on the ski shuttle bus back to Seoul, with drop-off at your hotel.
2-Day Korean Temple Stay at Wuljeongsa Temple
The Woljeongsa Temple, located on Mt Odaesan in Pyeongchang, has lived many lives. Founded as a hermitage in 643 during the Shilla dynasty, the temple expanded during the reign of the Joseon King Cheoljong in 1856, only to be completely destroyed during the Korean War. Luckily, the temple was rebuilt and today its best-known cultural landmark is the octagonal, nine-story stone pagoda located directly in front of Jeokgwangjeon (Hall of Stillness and Light). During this 2-day temple stay, you’ll experience life as a Buddhist monk. Share meals, participate in Seon meditation and chanting, and explore temple grounds during your free time. (See the Itinerary below for a complete daily schedule.)Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.
2-Day Bus Tour to Gangwon-do from Seoul
Meet up with your tour guide and fellow passengers at SM Duty Free Seoul Store at 7:30am. After getting comfortable on the air-conditioned bus you will head out to enjoy seeing the sights of Korea.Day 1: Seoul to GangwondoTransfer to SokchoVisit Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market (Jungang Market)Lunch (at your expense)Visit Jumunjin Beach, Ojukheon House and Anmok Port (Coffee Street)Transfer to PyeongchangDinner (at your expense)Overnight stays at Pyeongchang (3-Star Hotel)Day 2: Gangwondo to Seoul (B)After breakfast, meet up with a tour guide at hotel lobbyVisit Pyeongchang Ski jump slopes and Woljeongsa Temple at Odaesan MountainLunch (at your expense)After the lunch, you will start the journey back to Seoul and be dropped off at SM Duty Free Seoul Store around 5pm.
Yongpyong Gondola Day Trip from Seoul Including Outlet Shopping Option
Your day trip begins with a pickup from your hotel in Seoul at 8am. The drive will take about 3 hours to arrive at Yongpyong Resort, located in Pyeongchang. Pyeongchang is a county in Gangwon province and is located in the Taebaek Mountains region. The Taebaek mountains average about 1000 meters in height so you can get the best mountain views here. Pyeongchang will also be the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2018 Winter Paralympics. You will ride the gondola at Yongpyong resort to enjoy the breathtaking snow scenery. You don't have to do any strenuous hiking. Instead, just relax and appreciate your beautiful surroundings. Explore for an hour before heading to lunch (on own expense). After lunch at around 2:30pm, head back to Seoul and arrive at around 6-7pm.(Optional) If you choose to visit Yeoju Premium Outlets, you will head there after lunch. Yeoju Premium Outlets is Korea’s first premium designer outlet and Asia’s second largest. The outlet features many different foreign brands such as Dolce & Gabanna, Gucci, Armani or Adidas but also some Korean designer brands such as Kuho, Kim Young Joo, and Hazzys with interesting discounts. The exotic shopping atmosphere is separated into two buildings, A and B, and shoppers can also enjoy the beautiful outdoor landscape while shopping.Enjoy shopping for 2 hours before departing for Seoul at around 6:30pm. You will be dropped back off to your hotel at around 8:30pm.
Pyeongchang Private Day Trip from Seoul
Pyeongchang is a county in Gangwon province of South Korea, located in the Taebaek Mountain region. Pyeongchang's popularity has risen due to its role in hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2018 Winter Paralympics.Your day trip begins with a pickup from your hotel in Seoul at 8am. After a 3-hour drive, you will arrive at Pyeongchang to ride the monorail car or Alpine coaster.(Option A) Monorail. Visitors can see the ski jump stand before riding the monorail car at Alpensia Resort. This is a perfect landscape to enjoy sports during winter (but only for professional use). Afterwards, ride the monorail to view Pyeongchang city from the top of the outdoor observatory.(Option B) Alpine Coaster. Alpine Coaster is a cross between an alpine slide and a twisting roller coaster. You can control the speed with a unique hand-braking system. This alpine roller coaster is not only for adults, but a popular attraction for visitors of all ages.After completing your first activity, we will proceed to lunch. Our guide will recommend the famous food in Pyeongchang, Korean beef or Seasoned wild Korean vegetables.After lunch, go onwards to Woljeongsa temple. It is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It is composed of 60 temples and 8 monasteries made into one large temple. Located in the forest of Odaesan mountain in Pyeongchang, it is one of the most beautiful temples in South Korea. At the end of your your, you will be dropped off at your hotel in Seoul at around 6:30-7pm.