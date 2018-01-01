2 -Day Mount Seorak and Nami Island, East coast package Tour incuding Garden BBQ

Day 1 : Seoul - Gapyeong (Nami Island)- Yang Yang (Naksansa) - Sokcho (Hotel BBQ ) Your tour begins with a pickup from Seoul hotel at 9am. Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Nami Island in Gapyeong.Nami Island is known for its beautiful natural scenery. one of the most famous Islands in Korea due to its existence in Korea’s classic drama. Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants. and then head to Naksan Temple and Beach in Yang yang, Gangwon-do, where you will experience Korean Buddhist cultureIt is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and tourists. because of its clean sand beach, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity. then transfer you to your hotel. After check in, We'll eat a dinner we've prepared in a Hotel Garden afterwards.Enjoy Bulgogi and Seafood charcoal BBQ dinner in Hotel garden area. in Winter season, provide indoor Restaurant with a fireplace.We provide charcoal and grill with seafood(Shrimp,squid), pork, chicken, vegetables, sausage, rice, sauces, fruit and drink.You’ll be amazed by the natural beauty and Senset view with Dinner Accommodation: Hotel in Sokcho (4-star)Day 2 : Mount Seorak -Seafood (sashimi)- Gangneung- Pyeongchang Olympics Exhibit - Daegwallyeong sheep farm - Seoul. You will be picked up from your hotel and then go to Seoraksan National Park.On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.Seorak. Have a simple breakfast at Restaurant at National Park (at your own expense) Mount Seorak was designated as a Natural Monument preservation area. Since its dedication as the Korea’s ﬁrst Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, Seoraksan is a world-famous mountain that will leap every visitor’s heart.Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).after then We'll have Seafood (sashimi &Soup) lunch at Seafood Market (Included). exploring the variety of fresh seafood caught just off the country's East Coast After Lunch, head to Pyeongchang. before get to Pyeongchang, we will pass through Coast road at Gangneung. Enjoy the Sea view of Gyeongpo Beach. also,Gangneung is the Winter Olympic ice sports stage.Next, head to Pyeongchang Olympics Exhibit, you will be experience the 2018 Olympics PyeongChang will be the stage for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and most snow sports.and then transfer to the Daegwallyeong sheep farm, During your visit to this privately owned farm, stroll along the viewing walkway to observe some 200 wooly creatures grazing the field. After Tour, transfer will drop off at Seoul hotel (arrive around 7pm)