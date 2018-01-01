Welcome to Seoraksan National Park
Peak season is July and August, while in mid-October visitors flock to see the changing colours of the autumn leaves – best appreciated over a bottle of meoruju (wild fruit wine). Given the park’s size (nearly 400,000 sq km), sections are sometimes closed for restoration or preservation, or to prevent wildfires. Check with the Visitor Centre before you head out.
The park is divided into three sections, unconnected by road: Outer Seorak is the most accessible and popular area, nearest to Sokcho and the sea. Seorak-dong has hotels, motels, minbak (private homes with rooms for rent), restaurants, bars, noraebang (karaoke rooms) and general stores; Inner Seorak covers the western end of the park and is the least commercialised; Southern Seorak is the name given to the Osaek (Five Colours) area, which is famous for its mineral springs.
Seoraksan National Park Day Trip from Seoul
In the morning, you’re picked up from your hotel and transferred to a shuttle bus stop in downtown Seoul. A guide accompanies your small group aboard the coach for the 3.5-hour drive to Hanwha Resort, located in the picturesque region of Mt Seorak. From here, a local taxi service awaits to take you to your destination on the mountain.Mt Seorak, located in Seoraksan National Park, is considered Korea’s most beloved mountain. Stunning in any season, the thick forests showcase multicolored maple leaves in autumn, snow-patched peaks in spring and granite walls towering above the clear, flowing streams of the Osaek Yaksu Valley in summer.The national park, designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, covers 154 square miles (398 sq km) and is home to more than 2,000 animal species and 1,400 rare plant species. Upon arrival, your guide recommends a 1-hour hiking course to suit your ability, selected among a dozen possible mountain routes.As you follow your guide along a well-maintained path, keep an eye out for a variety of animals such as musk deer. Depending on the chosen route, you may see several well-known sights, including the 33-foot-high (10-meter) bronze Buddha statue at Shinheungsa Temple.You have the option to continue on a longer hike or hop on the Seorak Cable Car for a short ride (depending on availability; own expense). As you ascend, view the interesting rock formations of the Gwongeumseong region, including Ulsanbawi Rock, and watch the East Sea come into sight.Afterward, you’re taken to a local restaurant for a Korean lunch of assorted mountain vegetables and meat with rice.Upon reaching Sokcho, a small town located below Mt Seorak, you’re accompanied on a local express bus back to Seoul, ending your 12-hour day with drop-off at your hotel.
Let's meet at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park in Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.SeorakGwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).Sinheungsa, sometimes spelled Shinheungsa, is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It is situated on the slopes of Seoraksan in Sokcho, Gangwon Province.Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants in National ParkAfter Lunch,and then head to Naksan Temple and Beach in Yang yang, where you will experience Korean Buddhist culture.It is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and tourists because of its clean sand beach, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity.then transfer you to your private Barbecue restaurant near Seoraksan.We'll eat a dinner we've prepared in a Garden afterwards.Enjoy Bulgogi and Seafood charcoal BBQ dinnerWe provide charcoal and grill with seafood(Shrimp,squid), pork, chicken, vegetables, sausage, rice, sauces, fruit and drink.in Winter season, provide indoor Restaurant with a fireplace.You’ll be amazed by the natural beauty and Snow with Dinner.after feast in a Garden Barbecue dinner at the At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus TerminalYour one day tour ends with drop-off back at Sokcho Express Bus TerminalNOTE: This day trip ends in Sokcho. Bus ticket for your return to Seoul is not included.
Let's meet at in Seoul hotel, Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park at Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt Seorak. Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability). Enjoy lunch at Restaurant near National Park for yourselfafter finish Mt.seorak tour, We'll Enjoy fishing on the East coast of South Korea.Enjoy about 2-3hours fishing tour that includes light tackle and gear.your experienced and capable captain will take you out to the sea,The clear blue waters offer you an adventure that is sure to be memorable.This activity is advisable to all lovers of this sport, with or without experience.as you will be accompanied by an experienced crew who will teach you all the secrets there are to knowwill be there to assist you with your catch of the day.This trip experience is the perfect way to enjoy a day on the water. After fishing, you will taste fresh seafood for dinner at the harbor restaurant. Once dinner has concluded, at approximately 6:00pm, you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.
Let's meet at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park in Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.Seorak.Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).Sinheungsa, sometimes spelled Shinheungsa, is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It is situated on the slopes of Seoraksan in Sokcho, Gangwon Province.Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants in National Park.After Lunch,and then head to Naksan Temple and Beach in Yang yang, where you will experience Korean Buddhist culture.It is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and touristsbecause of its clean sand beach, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity.then transfer you to your private Barbecue restaurant near Seoraksan. We'll eat a dinner we've prepared in a Garden afterwards.Enjoy Bulgogi and Seafood charcoal BBQ dinnerWe provide charcoal and grill with seafood(Shrimp,squid), pork, chicken, vegetables, sausage, rice, sauces, fruit and drink.in Winter season, provide indoor Restaurant with a fireplace.You’ll be amazed by the natural beauty and Snow with Dinner. after feast in a Garden Barbecue dinner at the At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus TerminalYour one day tour ends with drop-off back at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal
Let's meet at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal. Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park at Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.Seorak. Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability). Enjoy lunch at Restaurant near National Park for yourselfafter finish Seoraksan tour, We'll Enjoy fishing on the East coast of South Korea. Enjoy about 2-3hours fishing tour that includes light tackle and gear. Your experienced and capable captain will take you out to the sea, the clear blue waters offer you an adventure that is sure to be memorable. This activity is advisable to all lovers of this sport, with or without experience. As you will be accompanied by an experienced crew who will teach you all the secrets there are to know will be there to assist you with your catch of the day. This trip experience is the perfect way to enjoy a day on the water. After Fishing, we will enjoy Seafood dinner in the Harbor Restaurant. Taste fresh seafood !! After dinner at the At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.
Day 1 : Seoul - Gapyeong (Nami Island)- Yang Yang (Naksansa) - Sokcho (Hotel BBQ ) Your tour begins with a pickup from Seoul hotel at 9am. Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Nami Island in Gapyeong.Nami Island is known for its beautiful natural scenery. one of the most famous Islands in Korea due to its existence in Korea’s classic drama. Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants. and then head to Naksan Temple and Beach in Yang yang, Gangwon-do, where you will experience Korean Buddhist cultureIt is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and tourists. because of its clean sand beach, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity. then transfer you to your hotel. After check in, We'll eat a dinner we've prepared in a Hotel Garden afterwards.Enjoy Bulgogi and Seafood charcoal BBQ dinner in Hotel garden area. in Winter season, provide indoor Restaurant with a fireplace.We provide charcoal and grill with seafood(Shrimp,squid), pork, chicken, vegetables, sausage, rice, sauces, fruit and drink.You’ll be amazed by the natural beauty and Senset view with Dinner Accommodation: Hotel in Sokcho (4-star)Day 2 : Mount Seorak -Seafood (sashimi)- Gangneung- Pyeongchang Olympics Exhibit - Daegwallyeong sheep farm - Seoul. You will be picked up from your hotel and then go to Seoraksan National Park.On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.Seorak. Have a simple breakfast at Restaurant at National Park (at your own expense) Mount Seorak was designated as a Natural Monument preservation area. Since its dedication as the Korea’s ﬁrst Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, Seoraksan is a world-famous mountain that will leap every visitor’s heart.Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).after then We'll have Seafood (sashimi &Soup) lunch at Seafood Market (Included). exploring the variety of fresh seafood caught just off the country's East Coast After Lunch, head to Pyeongchang. before get to Pyeongchang, we will pass through Coast road at Gangneung. Enjoy the Sea view of Gyeongpo Beach. also,Gangneung is the Winter Olympic ice sports stage.Next, head to Pyeongchang Olympics Exhibit, you will be experience the 2018 Olympics PyeongChang will be the stage for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and most snow sports.and then transfer to the Daegwallyeong sheep farm, During your visit to this privately owned farm, stroll along the viewing walkway to observe some 200 wooly creatures grazing the field. After Tour, transfer will drop off at Seoul hotel (arrive around 7pm)