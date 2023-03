The evocative statues at this memorial to the Battle of Chuncheon are shown midaction, holding North Koreans at bay at the opening of the Korean War on 25 June 1950. It's a moving memorial, despite the nationalist dynamics to the artwork. A more sober, lamenting and poignant commemorative statue can be found a short walk north: three soldiers helping each other, with the cut out of a helmeted rifle stuck in the ground carved expertly in the stonework.