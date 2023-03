Families and teens picnic and sit in the shade of trees in this park dotted with sculptures, some of them hard to fathom. It's a very pleasant diversion if you are tired from walking Chuncheon's large distances, and there's a small water fountain for a drink and a handy supermarket (Gongji Forest Store) with wi-fi, both at the north end of the park by Yetgyeongchun-ro.