Nami Island and Petite France Day Trip Including Lunch
After getting picked up from your hotel in Seoul, head to your first destination, Nami Island located in Chuncheon. The drive takes approximately 1.5 hours by car. When you arrive at the Nami Island dock, you will board a ferry and take a 10-minute ride to reach the island. Upon arrival, walk along the main street where you will find many shops and restaurants. As you walk down, you will find the street divided into two roads. One is Ginkgo Tree Road and the other is Metasequoia Tree Road. Both tree lined roads are very beautiful so you are recommended to take both roads. Nami Island became popular as it was the filming location of Winter Sonata, one of the most famous Korean dramas to date. You can find statue of Bae Yongjun and Choi Jiwoo, the two main actors of Winter Sonata and visit the place where they first kissed! Around the statues, you will see many snowmen that never melted from the winter season. If you get hungry, there are a lot of small shops selling Korean snacks. Try jinpan (steamed bun) popular Korean snack. Enjoy the adorable scenery and many cultural offerings available on the island. Before you are going to Petite France, enjoy a special local lunch. Chuncheon is famous for Korean barbecued chicken, Dakgalbi. If you don’t like spicy food, there is a soy sauce chicken option available as well.When you arrive Petite France, you will be surprised as you will feel like you are in France. Visit small shops and exhibition places, including French doll house, Antique Museum, and Museum of Saint-Exupéry. Petite France also became famous as it was the filming location of the drama, My Love from the Star. When you walk around the village you can see many places once appeared on the drama and that will remind you of Do Minjun and Cheon Songhee’s love story. After, head back to Seoul where your tour concludes with a drop-off at your hotel.**Minimum 2 people are required**
Full-Day Nami Island and Daemyung Vivaldi Ski Resort Independe
In the morning, head to Nami Island by bus from either the Hongdae or Myeongdong bus stop in Seoul. Upon arrival at Nami island, you will get your entrance ticket and have free time to explore the island for 2 hours. Namiseom (Nami) Island is 63 km away from Seoul in the direction of Chuncheon, and is famous for its beautiful tree lined roads. In the winter, Nami Island is covered in pristine snow. Walk around the island to take photos and appreciate the peaceful scenery. At around 12pm, you will take a bus to Daemyung Vivaldi Ski Resort. Daemyung Vivaldi Park, which is about an hour from Seoul by car, is widely popular among beginners because it has broad, long slopes. Vivaldi Park’s greatest attraction is the lifts that carry eight people at a time, cutting wait times in half. Every year, a variety of competitions and events, including the Mogul Ski Competition and Snowboard World Championships, are held here. Upon arrival at Vivaldi park around at 1pm, you will get your ski pass, ski gear rental, ski clothing and gloves. You can also enjoy lunch here (at your own expense). For beginners, you can ask the resort guide to arrange a basic ski lesson at no extra cost. For experienced skiers, you can head directly to the slopes. You can ski until 5:30pm and head back to return your ski gear and clothing. Your shuttle bus leaves at 5:50pm and you will be dropped back off at the Hongdae and Myeongdong bus stops in Seoul.
Railbike and Nami Island in one day
GANGCHON RAILBIKE: Looking to go on a unique tour while enjoying Korea’s beautiful scenery? Going on a rail bike trip is the perfect way to satisfy your needs! Rail biking is a popular leisure sport that uses bikes and railroads specially built for sightseeing. Hop on a rail bike and pedal your way along the railroad tracks for the opportunity to get a light workout and enjoy wonderful landscapes of Korea at the same time. Read on for our recommended rail bike facilities that capture the views of Korea’s mountains, oceans, and rivers. Tip) Rail Bikes for BeginnersRail bikes are easy to learn – just step on the pedals for speed and use the hand brake to stop. However, there are a few things to keep in mind during your ride. Make sure to keep a distance of at least 20m between you and the rail bike in front of you. Also, refrain from standing up from your seat while the bike is running. Remember, safety comes first! Conveniently located near Seoul, Gangchon Rail Park used to be a servicable train station but is now a rail bike tourist attraction that connects two closed station platforms, Gimyujeong Station and Gangchon Station. Follow the Gangchon railway and you will pass through colorful foliage of grassfields and forests. You will also pass through Bubble Tunnel and Musical Tunnel, and even see Bukhangang River along the way! You will reach a rest stop after 6km and continue on your remaining journey of 2.5km by the Romantic Train. When you arrive at Gangchon station, you can either move on to the next attraction or return to Gimyujeong Station by a shuttle bus.NAMI ISLAND: Namiseom Island is a half moon-shaped isle, and on it is the grave of General Nami, who led a great victory against the rebels in the 13th year of the 7th king of the Joseon Dynasty, King Sejo (reign 1455-1468). Namiseom Island is 63 km away from Seoul in the direction of Chuncheon, and is famous for its beautiful tree lined roads. The island is 30 minutes away from Chuncheon and an hour away from the suburbs of Seoul. In the middle of the isle, there is a grass field about 316,320 square yards. It features education and training facilities and camping sites. The island also has a swimming pool and water-sports facilities for motorboats and water skiing, as well as a theme park with a merry-go-round, shooting range, and roller skating rink. Tour Duration Approx. 2-4 hoursFilm Locations Drama "Winter Sonata (2003)," Film "Wanderer in Winter (1986)," etc.Operating Hours [Ferry Schedule]07:30-21:40 Maximum Occupancy 20,000-30,000 peopleParking Fees 4,000 wonAdmission Fees General Rate: Adults 10,000 won Discounted Rate: 8,000 wonSpecial Rate: 4,000 won
Magnificent tourist attractions in South Korea ! Nami Island & Petit France
overviewNami Island was formed as a result of the construction of Cheongpyeong Dam.It is a half moon shaped isle, and on it is the grave of General Nami, Who led a great victory against the rebels in the 13th year of the 7th kingof the Joseon Dynasty, King Sejo (reign 1455~1468 ).Nami Island is 63km away from Seoul in the direction of Chuncheon, and is famous for beautiful tree lined roads.The island is 30 minutes away from Chuncheon and an hour away from thesuburbs of Seoul. Since it is not far from Seoul, many couples and families come to visit.Inclusion Tour guideTransportation ( Pick up & drop off service downtown Seoul only ) Admission feeLunch
Full-Day Nami Island and Chuncheon Independent Tour from Seoul
At 9:15am, meet our staff at the shuttle bus stop at Insadong where you will receive information about the tour. During your briefing, you will be provided shuttle bus, ferry and entrance tickets to Nami Island, bus ticket to Chuncheon, and the ITX train ticket for your return trip to Seoul. In addition, you will receive a T-money card which is charged 5,000 won and can be used for the subways and buses in Seoul, and a 5,000 won mobile coupon for the Gubongsan Mountain branch, A Twosome Place Café. After your briefing, you will take a shuttle bus at 9:30am and arrive at Nami island at around 11am. Enjoy free time at Nami island until 3pm. Namiseom (Nami) Island is famous for its beautiful tree lined roads. Since the island is only 30 minutes away from Chuncheon and an hour away from the suburbs of Seoul, many couples and families come to visit year-round. Walk around to appreciate the breathtaking natural scenery. The island features offers various facilities such as a merry-go-round, a shooting range, and a roller skating rink. There are also many street food vendors that sell delicious local treats. After exploring Nami Island, you will take a city tour bus at the same place where you were dropped off earlier. In about 30 minutes, you will arrive at Chuncheon and have time to explore until 6pm. If you get off at Chuncheon station, head to Gubongsan Mountain Observatory, which is about 30 minutes by taxi from the bus stop. It will cost you about 10,000 won each way. You can also rent bikes as an alternative. The observatory is stunning with its breathtaking views both day and night. Use your coupon to redeem your coffee at A Twosome Place Café at the ground floor of the observatory. With fresh brewed coffee in hand, go for a stroll around the terrace or garden or simply sit on the wooden deck and gaze out to the beauty of Chuncheon. There are also many cafes and restaurants decorated with different themes that offer great food.If you are more interested in walking around and exploring the city, you can get off at Chuncheon Myeongdong instead. Named after the famous Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, this popular street is in the heart of downtown Chuncheon. This famous street features a number of tasty Dakgalbi restaurants (spicy stir-fried chicken with vegetables). You can also take a stroll to Jungang Market and Chuncheon’s underground shopping district.After spending time at the observatory or exploring the city, return back to Chuncheon station to catch the 6pm ITX train. Your train ticket is included in this package but you will be responsible for the taxi ride to Chuncheon station. You will arrive at Yongsan station in Seoul at around 7:24pm.
Inje White Bitch Tree Hiking Tour
Meeting from Hapjeong station where is subway line no. 2 where Green line of Seoul Metro is connected. Exit no. 8 - in front of Starbucks cafe at 8:00am meeting. we will drive you to Inje and it will takes 2hours to 2 and half hours depends on traffic. A short time of break on Gas station for toilet and simple snacks, we will do mountain hiking about an hour upon our arrival at Wondae-ri, Inje. Meal is not included in the package deals, so you must bring your own simple food and snacks and water on tour. We will have another 1hour to 1 and half hours breakfast at White Birch Forest and make memorable photo times!! The way back to Seoul, we will stop for Chuncheon city, for your local tours about 1hour and back to Seoul.