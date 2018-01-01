Semi-Independent Private Seoraksan and Nami Island Day Trip from Sokcho

Your tour begins with a pickup from Sokcho Express Bus Terminal (in front of the information center) at 9am. Head to your first destination, Seoraksan National Park. First, visit Gwongeumseong Fortress that is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple. It was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (cable car depends on availability and is at your own expense). Next, visit Sinheungsa, sometimes spelled Shinheungsa, is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It is situated on the slopes of Seoraksan in Sokcho, Gangwon Province. Afterwards, enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many local restaurants around national park. Enjoy traditional food such as bibimbap or kimbab. After lunch, meet your driver then head to Nami Island, which takes approximately 2 hours by car. Nami Island is famous for being a shooting site of the hit Korean drama "Winter Sonata." It is also famous for the scenic tree lined roads that offer spectacular views of autumn foliage. There are also fun activities available such as bike riding, electronic car tour, and many more. These activities are optional and not covered by the standard entrance fee. As you walk down, you will find the street divided into two roads. One is Ginkgo Tree Road and the other is Metasequoia Tree Road. Both tree lined roads are very beautiful so you are recommended to take both roads. Nami Island became popular as it was the filming location of Winter Sonata, one of the most famous Korean dramas to date. You can find statue of Bae Yongjun and Choi Jiwoo, the two main actors of Winter Sonata and visit the place where they first kissed! Around the statues, you will see many snowmen that never melted from the winter season. If you get hungry, there are a lot of small shops selling popular Korean snacks and restaurant. After Nami Island, you will be dropped back off at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal (arrive around 7pm) or if you are heading to Seoul, you can choose to get dropped off at Gapyeong Station.