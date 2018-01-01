Mount Seorak and Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Full Day Tour from Sokcho
Tour Spot : Mount Seorak - Unification observatory- DMZ Museum- Kim llseong's summer house - Sokcho
Your tour begins with a pickup from Sokcho Express Bus Terminal or your Hotel in Sokcho at 9am.Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park at Mt Seorak. On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt Seorak. Mount Seorak is was designated as a Natural Monument preservation areaSince its dedication as the Korea’s ﬁrst Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, Seoraksan is a world-famous mountain that will leap every visitor’s heart. Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).When you walk along the hiking trail, you can visit Zen Buddhism Temple, Sinheungsa,Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants in National Park
After Lunch, head to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Unification observatory located at the northernmost, Goseong-Gun, Gangwon Do.After finishing entrance report at Tongil Security Park & submitting written entrance report to the Checkpoint at The Civilian Passage Restriction Line, proceed for about 2-3 min by car. you will find Unification Observatory, the junction of a demilitarized zone and south boundary line at the height of 700m above the sea.Goseong Unification observatory is the place you can appreciate 12 thousand peaks of Geumgangsan, Gusunbong of the last peak of Geumgangsan, Haegeumgang called Geumgang of the Sea, Gamho having legend of firewood gatherer & fairy and a wonderful view & a sandy beach including Songdo.you can find religious facilities such as Mary statue, Mireukbul statue, Jeonjincheol statue for those who wish the unity or who miss there family in North Korea. Also, there are exhibits for security instruction such as an armored car, a tank, an airplane, etc. for kids..
Next, visit the dmz museum. (Closed on Mondays)The museum features exhibition halls arranged under a number of different themes that underscore the historical significance of the DMZ and its value as a treasure trove of ecology for the future.
then head to The castle of Hwajinpo(Kim llseong's summer house)A missionary couple asked a German political exile and architect, Beber to build it and it was built in 1938. Kim ilseong and his family used it as a summer house from 1948, which was two years Korean War. This is a two-story building with a basement but was damaged during the war. It was restored in March, 2005.At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.This day trip ends in Sokcho.