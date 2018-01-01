Welcome to Gangwon-do

Mountainous Gangwon-do (강원도) gives you some of South Korea’s most spectacular landscapes, up-close Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) experiences, and laid-back coastal towns and beaches on the East Sea. This is where many Seoulites escape – to get lost in the mountains, chow down on Chuncheon’s fiery chicken dish dakgalbi or the raw fish of the coastal towns, or leap into a frenzy of sports such as skiing in Pyeongchang county, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

While the province may not have that much by way of cultural antiquities, what it does have – Gangneung’s 400-year-old Dano Festival, for instance – it celebrates with zest. And Gangwon-do can be quirky too. Near Samcheok you’ll find a park full of unabashed phallic sculptures standing cheek by jowl with a humble fishing village, while Gangneung has a museum dedicated to its founder’s lifelong obsession with all things Edison.

Gangchon Elysian Ski Day Trip from Seoul

You will be picked up from 3 places below in the morning to be transported to Gangchon Elysian Ski Resort with comfortable tour bus with friendly tour guide. 7am from Hongik Univ. Subway Station exit no 8  7:40am from Myeongdong Subway Station Exit no 2 8am from Dongdaemun History & Cultural Park Station exit no 8 Before enjoying the ski, you will be taken to a rental place to rent the appropriate ski gear. If you choose option 1, ski attire is optional. If you are not wearing waterproof clothing, it is recommend that you rent the appropriate ski attire at the rental shop, and this is also recommended for option 2 and option 3. Option 1 (Snow Tour) Day trip to the ski resort to enjoy Korea's beautiful snowy scenery. (Ski equipment not included.)Option 2 (Snow Sled Tour) The ski resorts offer snow sled, a fun and popular activity for adults and children. (Snow Slide ticket included.) Option 3 (Ski Tour) Basic ski lessons from your guide. After your introductory lesson, you will have free time to practice and enjoy skiing. If you do not require lessons you can skip them and begin your afternoon of skiing. If you need a lift ticket, the tour guide will assist you in buying one. It is not recommend that beginner level skiers take the ski lefts. (Ski equipment, ski gloves, basic ski lessons are all included in this option.)Option 4 (Ski Package Tour) Day trip to the ski resort to enjoy ski. (Ski equipment, ski gloves, basic ski lessons, Ski Clothing and Ski lift are all included in this option)Lunch is not included. Please arrange your own lunch at the ski resort, there are multiple restaurants in the resort to choose from. Once you are done enjoying the ski resort you will be taken back to the rental place to return your ski equipment and clothing. Finally, stop at a ginseng center (or duty free shop) to learn about the reputed medicinal uses of the sought-after plant before your day tour ends at Myeongdong.
Seoraksan Day Trip with Garden BBQ from Sokcho

Let's meet at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park in Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.Seorak.Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).Sinheungsa, sometimes spelled Shinheungsa, is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It is situated on the slopes of Seoraksan in Sokcho, Gangwon Province.Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants in National Park.After Lunch,and then head to Naksan Temple and Beach in Yang yang, where you will experience Korean Buddhist culture.It is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and touristsbecause of its clean sand beach, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity.then transfer you to your private Barbecue restaurant near Seoraksan. We'll eat a dinner we've prepared in a Garden afterwards.Enjoy  Bulgogi and Seafood charcoal BBQ dinnerWe provide charcoal and grill with seafood(Shrimp,squid), pork, chicken, vegetables, sausage, rice, sauces, fruit and drink.in Winter season, provide indoor Restaurant with a fireplace.You’ll be amazed by the natural beauty and Snow with Dinner. after feast in a Garden Barbecue dinner at the At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus TerminalYour one day tour ends with drop-off back at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal
Seoraksan and Fishing Day Trip from Sokcho

Let's meet at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.  Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park at Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.Seorak. Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability). Enjoy lunch at Restaurant near National Park for yourselfafter finish Seoraksan tour, We'll Enjoy fishing on the East coast of South Korea.  Enjoy about 2-3hours  fishing tour that includes light tackle and gear.  Your experienced and capable captain will take you out to the sea, the clear blue waters offer you an adventure that is sure to be memorable.  This activity is advisable to all lovers of this sport, with or without experience.  As you will be accompanied by an experienced crew who will teach you all the secrets there are to know will be there to assist you with your catch of the day.  This trip experience is the perfect way to enjoy a day on the water. After Fishing, we will enjoy Seafood dinner in the Harbor Restaurant.  Taste fresh seafood !!  After dinner at the At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.
Mount Seorak and Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Full Day Tour from Sokcho

Tour Spot : Mount Seorak - Unification observatory- DMZ Museum- Kim llseong's summer house - Sokcho Your tour begins with a pickup from Sokcho Express Bus Terminal or your Hotel in Sokcho at 9am.Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park at Mt Seorak. On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt Seorak. Mount Seorak is was designated as a Natural Monument preservation areaSince its dedication as the Korea’s ﬁrst Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, Seoraksan is a world-famous mountain that will leap every visitor’s heart. Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).When you walk along the hiking trail, you can visit Zen Buddhism Temple, Sinheungsa,Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants in National Park After Lunch, head to  the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Unification observatory located at the northernmost, Goseong-Gun, Gangwon Do.After finishing entrance report at Tongil Security Park & submitting written entrance report to the Checkpoint at The Civilian Passage Restriction Line, proceed for about 2-3 min by car. you will find Unification Observatory, the junction of a demilitarized zone and south boundary line at the height of 700m above the sea.Goseong Unification observatory is the place you can appreciate 12 thousand peaks of Geumgangsan, Gusunbong of the last peak of Geumgangsan, Haegeumgang called Geumgang of the Sea, Gamho having legend of firewood gatherer & fairy and a wonderful view & a sandy beach including Songdo.you can find religious facilities such as Mary statue, Mireukbul statue, Jeonjincheol statue for those who wish the unity or who miss there family in North Korea. Also, there are exhibits for security instruction such as an armored car, a tank, an airplane, etc. for kids.. Next, visit the dmz museum. (Closed on Mondays)The museum features exhibition halls arranged under a number of different themes that underscore the historical significance of the DMZ and its value as a treasure trove of ecology for the future. then head to The castle of Hwajinpo(Kim llseong's summer house)A missionary couple asked a German political exile and architect, Beber to build it and it was built in 1938. Kim ilseong and his family used it as a summer house from 1948, which was two years Korean War. This is a two-story building with a basement but was damaged during the war. It was restored in March, 2005.At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.This day trip ends in Sokcho.
Private Seoraksan and Sokcho City Day Trip from Sokcho

Tour Spot : Mount Seorak -Osaek - Hajodae - Naksan Temple - Beach Your tour begins with a pickup from Sokcho Express Bus Terminal at 10 am.Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park at Mt Seorak. On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt Seorak. Mount Seorak is was designated as a Natural Monument preservation areaSince its dedication as the Korea’s ﬁrst Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, Seoraksan is a world-famous mountain that will leap every visitor’s heart. Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).When you walk along the hiking trail, you can visit Zen Buddhism Temple, Sinheungsa, Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants in National Park After Lunch, head to Osaek of southern Seorak. It got its name from the legend that in the spring there was a tree that would blossom flowers with five different colors. This place is famous for its hot springs and mineral water fountain, which is visited by many people.Visitors can also enjoy the beautiful scenery of Mother Nature, which is composed of the Seonnyeo-tang (Fairy’s Bath), Shibi (12) Waterfalls, Yongso Waterfall, Yeoshim Waterfalls, etc Next, visit the Hajodae in Yang-Yang, Hajodae is also famous as a fantastic spot for seeing the sun rise, while the Hajodae Arbor, built in 1955, provides travelers with a place for rest. This place has a magnificent view with the sharply rising rock cliffs with old pine trees, as well as the dark blue East Sea. Get your photos taken in the most iconic and picturesque around beautiful  Hajodae Finally, drive to Naksan Temple, where you will experience Korean Buddhist culture. It is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and tourists because of its clean sand beach, low water depth, various convenience facilities, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity. At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.This day trip ends in Sokcho

Semi-Independent Private Seoraksan and Nami Island Day Trip from Sokcho

Your tour begins with a pickup from Sokcho Express Bus Terminal (in front of the information center) at 9am. Head to your first destination, Seoraksan National Park. First, visit Gwongeumseong Fortress that is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple. It was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (cable car depends on availability and is at your own expense). Next, visit Sinheungsa, sometimes spelled Shinheungsa, is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It is situated on the slopes of Seoraksan in Sokcho, Gangwon Province. Afterwards, enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many local restaurants around national park. Enjoy traditional food such as bibimbap or kimbab. After lunch, meet your driver then head to Nami Island, which takes approximately 2 hours by car. Nami Island is famous for being a shooting site of the hit Korean drama "Winter Sonata." It is also famous for the scenic tree lined roads that offer spectacular views of autumn foliage. There are also fun activities available such as bike riding, electronic car tour, and many more. These activities are optional and not covered by the standard entrance fee. As you walk down, you will find the street divided into two roads. One is Ginkgo Tree Road and the other is Metasequoia Tree Road. Both tree lined roads are very beautiful so you are recommended to take both roads. Nami Island became popular as it was the filming location of Winter Sonata, one of the most famous Korean dramas to date. You can find statue of Bae Yongjun and Choi Jiwoo, the two main actors of Winter Sonata and visit the place where they first kissed! Around the statues, you will see many snowmen that never melted from the winter season. If you get hungry, there are a lot of small shops selling popular Korean snacks and restaurant. After Nami Island, you will be dropped back off at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal (arrive around 7pm) or if you are heading to Seoul, you can choose to get dropped off at Gapyeong Station.
