Western Korea 4-Day Tour Including Jeonju and Yeosu

Day 1 (Sat): Seoul – Gongju – Daejeon (L,D)Meet tour guide at hotel lobby. Leave for Gongju the ancient capital of Baekje Kingdom. Experience the tea ceremony with a Buddhist monk at Magoksa Temple, a representative temple surrounded by a mountain and rivers in Chungcheongnam-do Province. Next, visit Tomb of Muryeong King with the wall painting drawn on the number six tomb. Then continue to Gongsanseong Fortress, a mountain castle which was established during the Baekje Period and you will enjoy archery experience there. Transfer to Daejeon. After dinner, check in hotel and rest of the day is at leisure.Hotel: Interciti Hotel or similar (5-Star)Day 2 (Sun): Daejeon – Jeonju – Jinan – Gwangju (B,L,D)After breakfast, leave for Jeonju and visit Jeonju Hanok Village with over 800 traditional Korea houses. After Jeonju Bibimbab lunch at local restaurant, visit Tapsa Temple in Jinan, famous for the over 80 stone pagodas built by Lee Gapyong, a retired scholar. Then leave for Gwangju for hotel check in.Hotel: Holiday Inn Gwangju or similar (5-Star)Day 3 (Mon): Gwangju – Boseong – Suncheon – Yeosu (B,L,D)After breakfast, head to Boseong Green Tea Plantation that is very beautiful, full of green tea fields and cedar trees. You will also have a chance to taste Boseong Green Tea. Next, visit Naganeupseong Folk Village where you can observe the daily dwellings indigenous to the south provincial area. Then explore Suncheonman Bay Ecological Park, thickly covered with reeds taller than a full-grown man, and then stop by Yongsan Observatory to see the bay's beautiful view. After dinner, check in hotel and rest of day is at leisure.Hotel: Hidden Bay Hotel or similar (5-Star)Day 4 (Tue): Yeosu – Jinju – Seoul (B,L)After breakfast, take Yeosu Cable Car offering the safe yet thrilling experience with the gondola to operate over seawater. Enjoy the scenery of downtown Yeosu and the archipelago around the old seaport. Next, visit Jinjuseong Fortress which is historically linked to the Japanese invasion in 1592. Drop off service is available at T-Mark Hotel, T-Mark Grand Hotel, Lotte Hotel Seoul and Center Mark Hotel.(*Please note that you can transfer to your hotel in Seoul by an international taxi for free upon request. Please provide us your hotel information staying after the tour at time of booking in advance.)