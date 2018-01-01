Welcome to Chungcheongbuk-do

The only landlocked province in the South, Chungbuk (충청북도) as it’s known informally, is largely mountainous and agricultural. The province is a sleepy sort of place and its major cities are not particularly compelling, though bibliophiles may be inclined to make a pilgrimage to Cheongju, where in 1377 Buddhist monks printed the world’s oldest extant book with movable metal type.

