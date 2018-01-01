Welcome to Chungcheongbuk-do
The only landlocked province in the South, Chungbuk (충청북도) as it’s known informally, is largely mountainous and agricultural. The province is a sleepy sort of place and its major cities are not particularly compelling, though bibliophiles may be inclined to make a pilgrimage to Cheongju, where in 1377 Buddhist monks printed the world’s oldest extant book with movable metal type.
The province’s charms can be better appreciated in its smaller towns and three national parks, which are home to an assortment of intriguing Buddhist sites. There’s plenty to see and do here: climb the azalea-covered peaks of Sobaek-san, descend into the otherworldly caverns of Gosu Donggul, or simply savour the views along the river and at nearby Chungju-ho. Then there's Guin-sa, a Buddhist temple ensconced in a tight valley, as imposing as the mountain slopes on either side of it. If you have a few days to while away, this is the place to do it.