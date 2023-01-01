Bontebok National Park

Some 6km south of Swellendam is this national park, proclaimed in 1931 to save the remaining 30 bontebok. The project was successful, and bontebok as well as other antelope and mountain zebras can be found in this smallest of South Africa’s national parks. The fynbos that flowers in late winter and spring, rare renosterveld (scrubby plants including the grey-coloured renosterbos, or rhinoceros bush) and an abundance of birdlife are features of the park. Swimming is possible in the Breede River.