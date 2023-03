Specialising in affordable wines, Van Loveren offers a range of tasting options including pairings with cheese, chocolate and charcuterie as well as a grape juice tasting for kids (R35). Each of the trees in the tropical garden tells a story – grab a pamphlet from reception or join a guided tour (R45). Cellar tours are also available.

The low-key bistro (mains R65 to R130) serves excellent burgers and pizzas.