Marloth Nature Reserve

Perched in the Langeberge, 1.5km north of town, this reserve is particularly pretty in October and November when the ericas are in flower. If the day hikes don’t hit the spot, try the demanding Swellendam Hiking Trail, generally regarded as one of South Africa’s top hikes. You can choose to walk any distance from two to six days. There are two basic overnight huts, and you’ll need to be self-sufficient. Entrance to the reserve is via Andrew Whyte St.

In addition to the huts, there is one self-catering cottage in the reserve (four people from R785).