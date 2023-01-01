De Hoop Nature Reserve

Covering 340 sq km and extending 5km out to sea, this reserve has a magnificent coastline, with long stretches of pristine beach and huge dunes. It’s an important breeding and calving area for the southern right whale. You’ll find exceptional coastal fynbos (fine bush) and animals such as endangered Cape mountain zebras and bontebok. There is also prolific birdlife, including a breeding colony of the rare Cape vultures. The exquisite accommodation ranges from camping to basic huts to luxury rooms.