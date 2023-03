South Africa's largest Catholic church, with a capacity of 5000, was an important meeting point during the apartheid years. It's a calm and impressive space with some beautiful stained-glass windows (added in 1984; the building itself dates back to 1961).

During the 16 June 1976 student uprisings, students sought refuge inside the church, but the police followed them inside and opened fire. Bullet holes and gun-butt cracks are still visible.