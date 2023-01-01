Established in 1891 and found southwest of Orlando West, Kliptown is Soweto's oldest settlement. Informal settlements (shacks) for black families started to appear here in 1903 and it is also where the Freedom Charter was adopted on 26 June 1955. The site of the adoption, once a football field, has become the Walter Sisulu Square of Dedication.

In the square is the conical brick Freedom Charter Monument while around it you'll find an information centre, the Soweto Hotel, the small free Kliptown Museum, a convention centre, banks and a lively market.