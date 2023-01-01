Komatiland Forestry Museum

Drakensberg Escarpment

This museum has displays on local forests and the history of the South African timber industry. There's a historical examination of the use of timber and the introduction of plantations to protect indigenous forests that were disappearing fast. The museum has wheelchair access and information on day and overnight forest hiking trails.

More general historical exhibits include the last surviving shell used in the Long Tom guns during the Anglo-Boer War. Head to the Ecotourism page of the website for more information.

