Shangana Cultural Village

This touristy recreation of a traditional Shangaan community features – depending on the time of day – a market, farming activity and house building. There are also displays of masocho (warriors) uniforms and weaponry, the relating of customs and history by a sangoma (traditional healer), cooking, dancing and the imbibing of byala (traditional beer). The Marula Crafts Market is also located here.

Midday visits with a traditional meal cost from R300 and the evening program with a good dinner costs R500. It's located about 5km northwest of Hazyview, along the Graskop Rd.