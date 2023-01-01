Lydenburg Museum

The town museum is well worth a stop, going back to the Pedi, who arrived here in the 18th century, and the Voortrekkers, who founded the town the following century. Exhibits include Pedi clothing, Voortrekker weaponry and replicas of the famous Lydenburg Heads, 1500-year-old clay masks discovered 2.5km away, along the Sterkspruit River, by a schoolboy in the 1960s. The museum is located at the entrance to Gustav Klingbiel Nature Reserve, about 3km east of central Lydenburg along Rte 37.

Pick up the pamphlet Lydenburg Historical Day Walk, covering local churches and the like.