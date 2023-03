Gustav Klingbiel is 20 sq km of prime birdwatching territory, and you might spot zebras, giraffes, jackals, servals, warthogs and numerous antelope from blesboks to kudus. At the gate, pick up a map of the 2.5km to 28km mountain biking and hiking trails, which pass late Iron Age stone-walled sites, and a gnarly jeep track. It's about 3km east of the town centre along Rte 37.

The annual Lydenburg Heritage MTB Race and Trail Run (www.facebook.com/pg/mtblydenburg) takes place here in April.