Church Square

On the eastern side of the main post office on Dr Pixley KaSeme St (West St) is Church Sq, with its old vicarage and the 1909 St Paul’s Church.

    Moses Mabhida Stadium

    1.98 MILES

    Durbanites are proud of their state-of-the-art stadium, constructed for the 2010 World Cup. Resembling a giant basket, it seats 56,000 people, and its…

    uShaka Marine World

    1.34 MILES

    Divided into areas including Sea World and Wet’n’Wild, uShaka Marine World boasts one of the largest aquariums in the world, the biggest collection of…

    Campbell Collections

    1.99 MILES

    These collections are well worth seeing. Muckleneuk, a superb house designed by Sir Herbert Baker, holds the documents and artefacts collected by Dr…

    Durban Botanic Gardens

    1.41 MILES

    A 2000-sq-metre garden featuring one of the rarest cycads (Encephalartos woodii), as well as many species of bromeliad, this is a lovely place to wander…

    Phansi Museum

    2.53 MILES

    Found southwest of the city centre, this museum features a private collection of Southern African tribal artefacts, displayed in Roberts House, a…

    Bay of Plenty Beach

    1.07 MILES

    At the heart of the beachfront along Durban's Golden Mile. Popular with sunbathers and beach-sports enthusiasts.

    Natal Sharks Board

    9.53 MILES

    This research institute is dedicated to studying sharks, specifically in relation to their danger to humans. There are audiovisual presentations and shark…

    Temple of Understanding

    9.34 MILES

    Situated in Durban’s west, this is the biggest Hare Krishna temple in the southern hemisphere. The unusual building is designed in the shape of a lotus…

1. St Paul’s Church

On the eastern side of the main post office you’ll find a square with an old vicarage and the 1909 St Paul’s Church.

2. Natural Science Museum

0.09 MILES

This museum at City Hall boasts an impressive, if pleasantly retro, display of stuffed birds and insects, plus African animals. Check out the cockroach…

3. City Hall

0.09 MILES

Dominating the city centre is the opulent 1910 Edwardian neo-baroque City Hall. In front of the hall is Francis Farewell Square.

4. Francis Farewell Square

0.1 MILES

This palm-lined square outside City Hall is named after the founder of the Port Natal colony and is where Fynn and Farewell made their camp in 1824.

5. Art Gallery

0.11 MILES

Under City Hall's impressive dome is this gallery with a small but interesting collection of South African artworks, including paintings, mixed media and…

6. Old Courthouse Museum

0.14 MILES

Found in the beautiful 1866 courthouse behind City Hall, this museum offers a worthwhile insight into the highs and lows of colonial living. There's also…

7. Dick King Statue

0.3 MILES

A statue commemorating Dick King (Richard Philip King), who brought reinforcements during the 1842 siege of Durban.

8. KwaMuhle Museum

0.32 MILES

This was formerly the Native Administration headquarters, where Durban’s colonial authorities formulated the structures of urban racial segregation (the …