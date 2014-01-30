Welcome to Pretoria
It’s always been more of an Afrikaner city than Jo’burg, and hence more conservative and less cosmopolitan – this was once the beating heart of the apartheid regime, after all, and its very name a symbol of oppression. Today it’s home to a multitude of black civil servants and foreign embassy workers, who are infusing the city with a new sense of multiculturalism. The once blighted inner city is also undergoing something of a renaissance.
Officially, the greater Pretoria region, which also includes Centurion and a number of smaller towns, such as Cullinan, and townships such as Mamelodi, is called Tshwane.
Johannesburg Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
Although this is not a private transfer service, each vehicle only transfers from the airport to one hotel, and will only collect passengers arriving on the same flight. This is NOT a shuttle service transferring to numerous hotels or waiting for passengers from several flights. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Johannesburg City, Pretoria or Sun City hotel details. 24-48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly to reconfirm exact pick up times and places. It's that easy! Pricing is per vehicle per transfer with maximum 7 guests
Pretoria Sightseeing Day Trip from Johannesburg
Start your experience with a pickup from your hotel in the Sandton or Rosebank area of Johannesburg. Board your air-conditioned minivan or coach and hear interesting facts about Pretoria as you drive to South Africa's administrative capital.After roughly 45 minutes, arrive in Pretoria and tour its historical highlights. Stroll the wide avenues and hear how the purple jacaranda that blooms here annually gave the city its nickname of ‘Jacaranda City’. Learn how Pretoria started life as a Boer farming community before becoming capital of the South African Republic or Transvaal in 1860.Walk to Church Square and admire its stately public buildings. See the Palace of Justice, where Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964, and view the statue of Paul Kruger, or ‘Old Lion,’ the Boer leader and first president of the Republic. Admire the City Hall and then stop outside the Union Buildings as your guide recounts how these sandstone-built government offices were the site of Mandela's inauguration as South Africa's president in 1994.Visit Kruger House, the 19th-century home of Kruger. Explore its rooms, many restored to their former glory, and discover how the forceful Kruger led the Republic against the British during the Boer Wars.Drive out of the city and see the vast Voortrekker Monument that honors the Afrikaner Voortrekkers (pioneers) who trekked into South Africa’s interior to settle in the 19th century. See the wagon-carved encircling wall and interior stone frieze that depicts scenes from the Voortrekkers' arduous journey.Afterward, return to Johannesburg where your tour ends with a drop-off at your hotel.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Johannesburg Airport Shared Departure Transfer
Although this is not a private transfer service, each vehicle only transfers from one hotel to the airport. This is NOT a shuttle service transferring from numerous hotels. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Johannesburg City, Pretoria or Sun City hotel details. 24-48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly to reconfirm exact pick up times and places. It's that easy! Pricing is per vehicle per transfer with maximum 7 guests
Pilanesberg Safari Day Trip from Johannesburg or Pretoria
Depart at 6am from location of your choosing either Johannesburg, Sandton or Pretoria.The traveling time to the Pilansberg Game Reserve is approximately 2.5 to 3 hours. The park is situated on an extinct volcano. Once you enter the park gates, depending on the option you choose, you will drive through the park in an enclosed vehicle or an open vehicle safari. You will have the opportunity to see animals in their natural habitat. Look out for rhino, elephant, giraffe, zebra, hippo and many more different types of animals. Enjoy lunch at one of the beautiful lodges situated on the game reserve. A relaxing closed game drive will be enjoyed after lunch, which might give you some more amazing and unforgetable sightings. Pick up from your location, your entry to the reserve, Open safari drive (if open safari option is chosen), a fantastic lunch, transportation, and driver/ guide are all included. The tour will depart from Pilansberg Game Reserve for the journey back to either Johannesburg or Pretoria
Apartheid History Tour: Pretoria and Soweto from Johannesburg
Start your historical day tour ready to know what transpired back in those days and how it has shaped the current South dynamic Rainbow nation. Head to Pretoria just over 30 km from Johannesburg making your way to the first stop, the Voortrekker Museum where you'll get to know the history of the the Afrikaaners people of South Africa. You will get to know more about the monument and why it is built the way it is. From there you'll drive through the beautiful Pretoria town also known as Tswane. Visit the Union Building which houses the president of South Africa at this point you can get a splendid view of Pretoria City and find a perfect place to take photos.Continue on to Soweto Town where you will get to see the 1976 Youth Uprising by Visiting the famous Hector Peterson Museum and also visit the house of the South Africa Apartheid hero Nelson Mandela in Vilakazi Street. Continue on to see the Apartheid Museum where you will get the fine print of what actually transpired during those apartheid days and conclude your tour by passing through Johannesburg City as you head back to your hotel in Johannesburg.
Half-Day Cullinan Diamond Mine Tour from Johannesburg or Pretoria
You will be transported from your hotel in Johannesburg or Pretoria to the world famous Cullinan Diamond Mine. Visit the Cullinan Diamond Mine where a diamond of 3106 Carats were discovered in 1905.You can choose from two options of this guided tour: A Surface Mine Tour or an Underground Mine Tour. Should you choose a Surface Tour it will comprise of a nine minutes DVD that tells you all about the mine and diamonds, a model of an underground tunnel - giving you an idea of the tunnels underground, the mine shaft, the hoist room where you will see the hoist at work pulling up the hoist cage and the big hole that was dug to find diamonds. The Surface tour lasts for 1 and a half to about 2 hours.Should you decide on the underground mine tour, the tour will be 4 hours and you will drop to a level of 763 meters below ground. After visiting the mine, you will get the opportunity to visit the Cullinan Diamond Mine market for an unforgettable diamond jewellery shopping experience. Driver / Guide, Transport from your hotel and entry fee is included. Whether you choose the surface or the underground mine tour the beautiful town of Cullinan will also be seen. After the tour you will be returned to your hotel in Johannesburg and surrounding areas, Sandton or Pretoria.