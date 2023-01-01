Located on the site of an old Afrikaans Dutch Reformed church in a hard hit neighborhood in Jo'burg's western suburbs, the Lam Rim Buddhist Centre is an unexpected surprise. The former church tower is painted in jaunty shades of yellow and red, and inside is a stunning, kaleidoscope-coloured Tibetan Buddhist shrine. The Centre, founded in 1993 by the Venerable Geshe Damcho Yonten and visited by the Dalai Lama in 2004, offers free meditation classes on Thursdays at 7pm.