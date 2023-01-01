One of South Africa’s most striking art galleries, the Oliewenhuis Art Museum occupies an exquisite 1935 mansion set in beautiful gardens. An imaginative and poignant contemporary photographic exhibition gives a good insight into modern South Africa. The museum also holds a collection of works by South African artists, including Thomas Baines.

The on-site tea room (closed Monday; mains R40 to R195) serves everything from coffee and cake to T-bone steak. There's a functioning, if slightly scary, carousel in the gardens, plus lawns for kids to run around on.