Oliewenhuis Art Museum

Bloemfontein

One of South Africa’s most striking art galleries, the Oliewenhuis Art Museum occupies an exquisite 1935 mansion set in beautiful gardens. An imaginative and poignant contemporary photographic exhibition gives a good insight into modern South Africa. The museum also holds a collection of works by South African artists, including Thomas Baines.

The on-site tea room (closed Monday; mains R40 to R195) serves everything from coffee and cake to T-bone steak. There's a functioning, if slightly scary, carousel in the gardens, plus lawns for kids to run around on.

