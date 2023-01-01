The Anglo-Boer War Museum has some interesting displays, including photos from concentration camps set up not only in South Africa but also in Bermuda, India and Portugal. Apart from a few modern touches, this museum remains unchanged since its inception. The large paintings depicting battle scenes are striking. If you’re interested in this chapter of South African history you could easily spend a couple of hours here.

It's behind the National Women’s Memorial, in the south part of the city on Monument Rd.