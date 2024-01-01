Franklin Nature Reserve

Bloemfontein

Atop Naval hill, the Franklin Nature Reserve is a great place for a walk or a short drive to spot zebras, antelope and giraffes.

  • Naval Hill

    Naval Hill

    0.19 MILES

    During the Anglo-Boer War, this was the site of the British naval-gun emplacements. There are good views from the top of the hill, which is also home to…

  • Oliewenhuis Art Museum

    Oliewenhuis Art Museum

    0.51 MILES

    One of South Africa’s most striking art galleries, the Oliewenhuis Art Museum occupies an exquisite 1935 mansion set in beautiful gardens. An imaginative…

  • Anglo-Boer War Museum

    Anglo-Boer War Museum

    2.76 MILES

    The Anglo-Boer War Museum has some interesting displays, including photos from concentration camps set up not only in South Africa but also in Bermuda,…

  • National Women’s Memorial

    National Women’s Memorial

    2.75 MILES

    Commemorating the 26,000 women and children who died in British concentration camps during the 1899–1902 Anglo-Boer War, the National Women’s Memorial…

  • Loch Logan Waterfront

    Loch Logan Waterfront

    1.21 MILES

    Yes, Bloem has a Waterfront, modelled on Cape Town’s. Although it’s a bit tacky, Loch Logan Waterfront is more pleasant than a shopping mall. It’s outside…

  • Orchid House

    Orchid House

    0.32 MILES

    This glasshouse has a beautiful, if small, collection of flowers and some dazzling orchids. The surrounding Hamilton Park is an ideal place to take the…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    0.92 MILES

    A great recreation of a 19th-century street, complete with sound effects, is the most interesting display at this museum. It also has a shop and a cafe.

  • Twin-Towered Church

    Twin-Towered Church

    0.91 MILES

    A Dutch Reformed church on Floreat Ave that serves as a good landmark for orientation.

