During the Anglo-Boer War, this was the site of the British naval-gun emplacements. There are good views from the top of the hill, which is also home to the Franklin Nature Reserve. Walking is permitted, and you may see ostriches, zebras and giraffes wandering about. Also on top is a planetarium, operated by the University of the Free State, and a gigantic statue of Nelson Mandela overlooking the city. Entry to Naval Hill is from Union Ave.