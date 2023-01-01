Declared an urban conservation area in 1981, pretty Wynberg Village is also known as Little Chelsea or Chelsea Village, a nickname it gained in the 1950s in reference to London’s Chelsea. Like that British artsy quarter, the village’s Cape Georgian buildings (the densest collection in South Africa) house the studios and shops of artists, designers and interior decorators.

Midway between central Cape Town and Muizenberg, this charming village of thatched-roof cottages was developed mainly in the 19th century as a garrison for the British army, but there are also older buildings here. It’s best explored on a walking tour.