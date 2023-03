Really an extended sales pitch for the bling on sale in the attached Shimansky Jewellers, the displays at this museum have nonetheless been put together with some style and imagination. There’s no obligation to buy, and you can learn a lot about diamonds and how their discovery contributed to the wealth of South Africa.

The guided tours (last one at 7.30pm) are led by one of the sales staff, who will point out replicas of famous rocks such as the Hope and the Taylor-Burton diamonds.