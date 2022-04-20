South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland)

South Africa, Lesotho and eSwatini (Swaziland) are a microcosm of the African continent, containing dramatic mountain ranges, golden crescent beaches, wildlife-stalked wildernesses, vibrant cities and centuries of history. The incomparable city of Cape Town, where Table Mountain overlooks markets, museums and the townships sprawling towards the vineyard-clad mountains and grand Cape Dutch estates of the Winelands, tops most travelers' lists alongside Kruger National Park, legendary home of the Big Five (lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant and rhino).

Between this impressive duo, the region is rich in cultural experiences and outdoor activities, from learning about Basotho and Xhosa culture at Lesotho's mountain lodges and the Wild Coast's backpacker retreats, to exhilarating offerings such as the Garden Route's Bloukrans Bridge Bungee, Graskop's cable gorge swing and numerous zip-line canopy tours. With an excellent road network and tourist industry, offering memorable accommodation, restaurants, tours and safaris to all budgets, this is one of Africa's most exciting destinations.

Explore South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland)

  • Constitution Hill

    Do not leave Jo'burg without visiting Constitution Hill. One of South Africa's most important historical sites, the deeply moving and inspirational…

  • Cape of Good Hope

    This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…

  • Kruger National Park

    In terms of wildlife alone, Kruger is one of the world's greatest national parks. The diversity, density and sheer numbers of animals is almost…

  • Apartheid Museum

    The Apartheid Museum illustrates the rise and fall of South Africa’s era of segregation and oppression, and is an absolute must-see. It uses a broad…

  • Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve

    This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…

  • Table Mountain

    Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…

  • T

    Three Rondavels Viewpoint

    The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…

  • Madikwe Game Reserve

    Madikwe is the country’s fourth-largest reserve and one of its best, covering 760 sq km of bushveld, savannah grassland and riverine forest on the edge of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland).

  • See

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…

  • See

    Constitution Hill

    Do not leave Jo'burg without visiting Constitution Hill. One of South Africa's most important historical sites, the deeply moving and inspirational…

  • See

    Cape of Good Hope

    This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…

  • See

    Kruger National Park

    In terms of wildlife alone, Kruger is one of the world's greatest national parks. The diversity, density and sheer numbers of animals is almost…

  • See

    Apartheid Museum

    The Apartheid Museum illustrates the rise and fall of South Africa’s era of segregation and oppression, and is an absolute must-see. It uses a broad…

  • See

    Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve

    This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…

  • See

    Table Mountain

    Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…

  • See

    Three Rondavels Viewpoint

    The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…

  • See

    Madikwe Game Reserve

    Madikwe is the country’s fourth-largest reserve and one of its best, covering 760 sq km of bushveld, savannah grassland and riverine forest on the edge of…

Guidebooks

Learn more about South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland)

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.