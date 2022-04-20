South Africa, Lesotho and eSwatini (Swaziland) are a microcosm of the African continent, containing dramatic mountain ranges, golden crescent beaches, wildlife-stalked wildernesses, vibrant cities and centuries of history. The incomparable city of Cape Town, where Table Mountain overlooks markets, museums and the townships sprawling towards the vineyard-clad mountains and grand Cape Dutch estates of the Winelands, tops most travelers' lists alongside Kruger National Park, legendary home of the Big Five (lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant and rhino).

Between this impressive duo, the region is rich in cultural experiences and outdoor activities, from learning about Basotho and Xhosa culture at Lesotho's mountain lodges and the Wild Coast's backpacker retreats, to exhilarating offerings such as the Garden Route's Bloukrans Bridge Bungee, Graskop's cable gorge swing and numerous zip-line canopy tours. With an excellent road network and tourist industry, offering memorable accommodation, restaurants, tours and safaris to all budgets, this is one of Africa's most exciting destinations.