Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…
South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland)
South Africa, Lesotho and eSwatini (Swaziland) are a microcosm of the African continent, containing dramatic mountain ranges, golden crescent beaches, wildlife-stalked wildernesses, vibrant cities and centuries of history. The incomparable city of Cape Town, where Table Mountain overlooks markets, museums and the townships sprawling towards the vineyard-clad mountains and grand Cape Dutch estates of the Winelands, tops most travelers' lists alongside Kruger National Park, legendary home of the Big Five (lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant and rhino).
Between this impressive duo, the region is rich in cultural experiences and outdoor activities, from learning about Basotho and Xhosa culture at Lesotho's mountain lodges and the Wild Coast's backpacker retreats, to exhilarating offerings such as the Garden Route's Bloukrans Bridge Bungee, Graskop's cable gorge swing and numerous zip-line canopy tours. With an excellent road network and tourist industry, offering memorable accommodation, restaurants, tours and safaris to all budgets, this is one of Africa's most exciting destinations.
Explore South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland)
- Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…
- Constitution Hill
Do not leave Jo'burg without visiting Constitution Hill. One of South Africa's most important historical sites, the deeply moving and inspirational…
- Cape of Good Hope
This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…
- Kruger National Park
In terms of wildlife alone, Kruger is one of the world's greatest national parks. The diversity, density and sheer numbers of animals is almost…
- Apartheid Museum
The Apartheid Museum illustrates the rise and fall of South Africa’s era of segregation and oppression, and is an absolute must-see. It uses a broad…
- Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve
This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…
- Table Mountain
Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…
- TThree Rondavels Viewpoint
The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…
- Madikwe Game Reserve
Madikwe is the country’s fourth-largest reserve and one of its best, covering 760 sq km of bushveld, savannah grassland and riverine forest on the edge of…
Latest Stories from South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland)
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland).
See
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…
See
Constitution Hill
Do not leave Jo'burg without visiting Constitution Hill. One of South Africa's most important historical sites, the deeply moving and inspirational…
See
Cape of Good Hope
This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…
See
Kruger National Park
In terms of wildlife alone, Kruger is one of the world's greatest national parks. The diversity, density and sheer numbers of animals is almost…
See
Apartheid Museum
The Apartheid Museum illustrates the rise and fall of South Africa’s era of segregation and oppression, and is an absolute must-see. It uses a broad…
See
Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve
This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…
See
Table Mountain
Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…
See
Three Rondavels Viewpoint
The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…
See
Madikwe Game Reserve
Madikwe is the country’s fourth-largest reserve and one of its best, covering 760 sq km of bushveld, savannah grassland and riverine forest on the edge of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about South Africa, Lesotho & eSwatini (Swaziland)
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.