At 63m, these waterfalls are spectacular. They are a fairly easy four-hour walk (return) from a tiny settlement about 2km south of Tenaru Village. It's flat and shady all the way. The path follows the floor of the river valley and cuts across the river’s many bends, crossing and recrossing a dozen times before reaching the falls.

Guides are available at Tenaru Village – contact the tourist office in Honiara.