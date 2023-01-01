From Henderson airport, a track leads south to this area that's also called Edson's Ridge, after Edson's Raiders. Commanded by Colonel Merritt Edson, they defended the ridge against the Japanese in 1942 in their determined but unsuccessful attempts to seize the airfield. There’s a humble pyramid-shaped US war memorial on the ridge. About 1km beyond Bloody Ridge, you’ll come across a Japanese war memorial that honours the 2000 or more Japanese killed during these actions.

There are great views of Mt Austen, the surrounding valleys and villages dotted around the hills.