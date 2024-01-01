Mestni trg contains 18th- and 19th-century buildings, including this neo-Gothic town hall.
13.57 MILES
This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…
21.86 MILES
Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…
12.81 MILES
The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…
Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park
16.21 MILES
Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…
11.71 MILES
Located 10km southwest of Kostanjevica na Krki, the enormous Pleterje Monastery belongs to the Carthusians, the strictest of all monastic orders. The…
29.2 MILES
Set amidst the hills of the Kozjansko region, Podsreda Castle is one of the best-preserved Romanesque fortresses in Slovenia. It looks pretty much the way…
16.45 MILES
One of Slovenia's most pristine areas, Kočevski Rog's virgin forests have been a protected nature area for more than a century. As many as 250 brown bears…
22.48 MILES
Mokrice Castle, 10km southeast of Brežice, is the loveliest fortress in the Posavje region. The castle dates from the 16th century, but there are bits and…
Nearby Southeastern Slovenia attractions
0.03 MILES
Metlika's town square contains 18th- and 19th-century buildings, including the neo-Gothic town hall. At the southern end of the square is the Commandery,…
0.04 MILES
At the southern end of Mestni trg is the so-called Commandery, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order. Check out the Maltese Cross above…
3. Parish Church of St Nicholas
0.05 MILES
On the ceiling of this church are sobering contemporary frescoes of the Day of Judgment, with devils leading sinners to damnation.
0.08 MILES
Located in Metlika Castle, the Bela Krajina Museum's small collection is an eclectic grab bag of minor finds from local archaeological sites (Iron Age and…
5. Slovenian Firefighters’ Museum
0.09 MILES
Metlika was the first town in Slovenia to have its own fire brigade (1869), commemorated by the Slovenian Firefighters’ Museum, which is just outside the…
7.46 MILES
This protected area follows the meandering path of the Kolpa River from the brilliantly named village of Fučkovci (fuch-kow-tse), just north of Adlešiči,…
8.18 MILES
Parts of this large manor-like building date from the mid-12th century, but much of it has been restored and renewed. It now houses administrative offices.
8.18 MILES
The main square is surrounded by some of the town's oldest and most important buildings: the castle, the mid-17th-century Commandery and a grand old bank…