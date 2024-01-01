Kolpa Landscape Park

Southeastern Slovenia

This protected area follows the meandering path of the Kolpa River from the brilliantly named village of Fučkovci (fuch-kow-tse), just north of Adlešiči, as far southwest as Stari Trg ob Kolpi. It's a popular recreation area for swimming, fishing and boating, especially around Vinica, Adlešiči and Stari Trg ob Kolpi.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    20.91 MILES

    This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…

  • Posavje Museum

    Posavje Museum

    28.54 MILES

    Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…

  • Dolenjska Museum

    Dolenjska Museum

    19.07 MILES

    The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…

  • Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park

    Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park

    21.63 MILES

    Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…

  • Pleterje Monastery

    Pleterje Monastery

    19.17 MILES

    Located 10km southwest of Kostanjevica na Krki, the enormous Pleterje Monastery belongs to the Carthusians, the strictest of all monastic orders. The…

  • Kočevski Rog

    Kočevski Rog

    19.53 MILES

    One of Slovenia's most pristine areas, Kočevski Rog's virgin forests have been a protected nature area for more than a century. As many as 250 brown bears…

  • Mokrice Castle

    Mokrice Castle

    28.37 MILES

    Mokrice Castle, 10km southeast of Brežice, is the loveliest fortress in the Posavje region. The castle dates from the 16th century, but there are bits and…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    21.72 MILES

    No one's going to get lost or tired touring the itsy-bitsy Old Town island of Kostanjevica – walk 400m up Oražnova ulica and 400m down Ulica Talcev and…

Nearby Southeastern Slovenia attractions

2. Commandery

5.52 MILES

The Commandery of the Teutonic Knights, the grey building with stone reliefs across the square to the southeast of the castle, was originally built in the…

3. Church of the Holy Spirit

5.53 MILES

The desanctified Church of the Holy Spirit at the southeastern end of the Old Town was built in 1487 and is now used as a cultural venue.

4. Primožič House

5.54 MILES

This cute green house is home to displays of local arts and crafts including embroidery, woodwork and Bela Krajina's renowned pisanice, intricately…

5. Trg Svobode

5.54 MILES

The main square is surrounded by some of the town's oldest and most important buildings: the castle, the mid-17th-century Commandery and a grand old bank…

6. Parish Church of St Peter

5.55 MILES

The church dates to the 13th century but what you’ll see today is a standard-issue baroque structure with a single spire. There are Roman tombstones built…

7. Črnomelj Castle

5.57 MILES

Parts of this large manor-like building date from the mid-12th century, but much of it has been restored and renewed. It now houses administrative offices.

8. Lahinja Landscape Park

5.93 MILES

This 200-hectare park, about 9km south of Črnomelj, is a protected karst area rich in birdlife and is the source of the Lahinja River. Trails criss-cross…