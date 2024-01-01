Kolpa Landscape Park

This protected area follows the meandering path of the Kolpa River from the brilliantly named village of Fučkovci (fuch-kow-tse), just north of Adlešiči, as far southwest as Stari Trg ob Kolpi. It's a popular recreation area for swimming, fishing and boating, especially around Vinica, Adlešiči and Stari Trg ob Kolpi.