Lahinja Landscape Park

This 200-hectare park, about 9km south of Črnomelj, is a protected karst area rich in birdlife and is the source of the Lahinja River. Trails criss-cross the fields, forest and wetlands. It's possible to access the park via two 'entrances': at the villages of Pusti Gradec, and Veliki Nerajec. The latter is the best option – there's a simple information point at Veliki Nerajec 18a, where you can get a map and basic information for walks.

Vera, the owner of the house at Veliki Nerajec 18a, displays and sells local handicrafts – including distinctive ‘kingfisher’ ceramic whistles she makes, and the gudalo, a remarkable local musical instrument.

Walks 1 and 24 outlined on the Hiking Trails through Bela Krajina map cover areas of the park.