Surrounded by parkland, the restored 16th-century Renaissance Snežnik Castle is one of the loveliest and best-situated fortresses in Slovenia. Entrance is via a 45-minute guided tour. The four floors are richly decorated with period furniture and portraits – the household inventory of the Schönburg-Waldenburg family, who bought the castle in 1853 and used it as a summer residence and hunting lodge until WWII.

The castle's isolation means you really need your own wheels to visit.