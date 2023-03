Rakov Škocjan is a beautiful, 2.5km-long gorge lying some 6km west of Cerknica. The Rak River, en route to join the Pivka River at Planina Cave, has sculpted 2.5km of hollows, caves, springs and rocky arches – including the Veliki and Mali Naravni Most, the Big and Little Natural Bridges. There are lots of hiking and biking trails through and around the gorge, and it is surrounded by Notranjski Regional Park.