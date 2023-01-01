The seat of the city government and sometimes referred to as the Magistrat or Rotovž, the town hall was erected in the late 15th century and rebuilt in 1718. The Gothic courtyard inside, arcaded on three levels, is where theatrical performances once took place; it contains some lovely graffiti. One-hour guided tours are offered in English on Saturdays at 1pm. Tours must be booked in advance through the Ljubljana TIC.

If you look above the south portal leading to a second courtyard you’ll see a relief map of Ljubljana as it appeared in the second half of the 17th century.